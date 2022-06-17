The Mustangs connected for only three hits in a 3-2 loss to the Des Moines Prospects on Friday at Phil Welch.
The performance was in stark contrast to a dominant offensive effort in their previous game against the Mudcats, something Mustangs (9-6) coach Johnny Coy pointed out.
"We had 17 hits last night and three tonight, two by one player. We just looked confused out there," he said. "Looked out of whack and out of sync and fell behind just about every at bat. Didn't have a good night overall."
The Mustangs took an early lead on a grounder from Dylan Carey that drove in Brady Holden in the first inning.
The Prospects took the lead in the next half inning, loading the bases and allowing a one run base hit from infielder Kevin Javier to tie it before starting pitcher Ty Hilsabeck walked catcher Rocky Lutz, giving the Prospects a run on balls.
The two teams managed little at the plate until the fifth inning, when the Mustangs were able to load the bases with no outs on the board thanks to a series of walks. Unfortunately, they were only able to score once in the inning off a Michael Paule sacrifice fly.
"It was just absolutely no approach at all. They continued to pitch backwards over and over, they started everyone off with a first pitch curveball for a strike and we kept taking it," Coy said. "Going down 0-1 and then fouling off another one and starting 0-2, seemed like that was happening all night."
Tied 2-2, Mustangs relief pitcher Morichika Hama pitched go two fly outs before throwing two wild pitches that allowed a Prospects baserunner to get home and break the tie.
"We know (Hama) is going to compete out there and throw strikes, he just short armed that one a little too much," Coy said. "And we have to do a better job of blocking the ball in situations like that where a guy is getting blown away with fastballs and we need to keep pitching fastballs."
Trailing 3-2 in the ninth, Mustangs catcher Jaxon Himel was tagged out running for a double, and infielder Tino Salgado flied on on the next at bat to put an end to the game.
Tomorrow, the Mustangs will host Sedalia at Phil Welch.
