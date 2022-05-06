SAVANNAH, Mo. — Although he’s a two-way threat for Savannah this season, senior Ty Hilsabeck says he’s always seen his future in baseball on the mound.
“I’ve always wanted to be a pitcher,” Hilsabeck said. “I’m not a big fan of hitting.”
Hilsabeck will get the chance to continue his baseball career at the next level, as he signed to pitch at Northwest Missouri State on Friday morning.
Hilsabeck committed to the Bearcats in the fall, and he says the program is a perfect fit for him.
“The campus is nice, and I met all the people on the team, and they’re super nice dudes,” Hilsabeck said. “It felt right.”
Since his commitment, Hilsabeck has enjoyed a successful senior season, both on the mound and at the plate.
On the mound, Hilsabeck has a 5-2 record with a 1.10 earned run average this season. In 44 innings pitched, Hilsabeck has struck out 54 batters. At the plate, Hilsabeck carries a career batting average of .361.
Despite his success in both aspects, Hilsabeck said being on the mound gives him a better opportunity to make an impact on the game.
“You’re kind of in control the whole game,” Hilsabeck said, “just knowing what’s gonna happen next.”
Hilsabeck has helped make his impact with the Savages this season, leading them to a record of 23-5 and a top 10 ranking in the state for Class 4. The Savages will be the No. 1 seed in the Class 4 District 16 tournament in a few weeks.
This is not his first experience on a successful team, though. Hilsabeck was a freshman on the Savannah team that took third place in the Class 4 State Tournament in 2019.
Hilsabeck said it’s great to be a part of a program that has sustained success over recent years.
“Savannah is really good, and over the past few years, we’ve shown that,” Hilsabeck said. “In that last season, we lost like eight starters, and then we come back, and we’re fighting again for it.”
This year is not much different, as the Savages tout six seniors on their squad. Hilsabeck said while they’re enjoying success in their final season, he’s confident that the success will continue in future seasons.
“It’s good for our last year that we can keep going,” Hilsabeck said, “but I think they’re gonna pick it up next year, too, even when we’re gone.”
Before he heads to Northwest, Hilsabeck said he hopes to make the most of his final season as a Savage and compete for another Final Four.
“I hope we get hot at the right time, here at the end,” Hilsabeck said, “so we can keep going and playing till June.”
