Week 4 HS football final scores: Central goes 4-0, Savannah shuts out Lafayette
Chloe Godding
Sep 15, 2023

Check out the final scores for your favorite city and area teams.

Central wins 52-20 against William Chrisman after leading 38-6 at halftime.

Savannah wins 50-0 over Lafayette after leading 28-0 after two quarters.

Benton falls to Lincoln College Prep 23-20 after trailing 13-6 at the half.

St. Joseph Christian falls to North Andrew 38-34 after leading 14-8 at halftime.

Mid-Buchanan wins 14-7 against Lawson after leading 14-0 at halftime.

East Buchanan wins 63-24 against Lathrop after leading 56-0 at the half.
