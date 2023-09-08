top story Week 3 HS football final scores: Lafayette earns first win, Central remains undefeated News-Press NOW Chloe Godding Author email Sep 8, 2023 Sep 8, 2023 Updated 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email AD9A8580.JPG Cameron Montemayor | News-Press NOW East Buchanan running back Trevor Klein bulldozes his way into the endzone for a touchdown against North Platte on Friday in Dearborn, Missouri. Show more Show less Cameron Montemayor | News-Press NOW East Buchanan running back Trevor Klein bulldozes his way into the endzone for a touchdown against North Platte on Friday in Dearborn, Missouri. News-Press NOW Bishop LeBlond football faces Knox County on Friday. Cameron Montemayor | News-Press NOW North Platte quarterback Colton Kirkham hands the ball off to running back Dylan Armstrong during a game against East Buchanan on Friday in Dearborn, Missouri. Cameron Montemayor | News-Press NOW East Buchanan running back Trevor Klein darts for the sideline during a run play against North Platte on Friday in Dearborn, Missouri. Cameron Montemayor | News-Press NOW East Buchanan wide receiver Aiden Hensley looks for an opening on a run play against North Platte on Friday in Dearborn, Missouri. Advertisement Cameron Montemayor | News-Press NOW North Platte running back Dylan Armstrong runs the ball against East Buchanan on Friday in Dearborn, Missouri. Cameron Montemayor | News-Press NOW Cameron Montemayor | News-Press NOW East Buchanan wide receiver Mason Brown is brought down after catching a pass against North Platte on Friday in Dearborn, Missouri. Cameron Montemayor | News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Check out the final scores for your favorite city and area teams.Lafayette wins against Benton 26-14 after being up 6-0 at halftime. Read more: https://newspressnow.com Bishop LeBlond wins 56-22 against Knox County after leading 34-22 at the half. Read more: https://newspressnow.com Central comes back to win 36-32 against Raytown after trailing 12-7 at the half. East Buchanan wins against North Platte 23-14 after leading 23-0 after two quarters. Read more: https://newspressnow.com Mid-Buchanan wins 62-25 against West Platte after leading 27-19 at halftime.Savannah wins 42-0 against Kirksville after leading 35-0 at half.St. Joseph Christian falls to Albany 58-48 after trailing 22-14 at halftime. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Hydrography Games And Toys Chloe Godding Author email Follow Chloe Godding Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local Sports Sports Northwest to host top 25 matchup, learned from early test +2 College Western women's soccer awaits first win +4 High School Week 2 HS football final scores: Central rolls to 2-0, East Buch gets revenge 0:29 Outdoors Buck McNeely outdoor show coming to News-Press NOW 1:45 Mild and dry start to the weekend 11 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
