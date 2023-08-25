Check out the final scores for your favorite city and area teams.
Benton wins 44-0 against Northeast KC after a 36-0 lead at the half.
While both offenses started slow, it was Benton’s defense that made its mark early, forcing and recovering multiple fumbles, with one setting them up in the redzone — Jaxson Rich would punch it in on a QB keeper for the team’s first touchdown of the season. A two-point conversion from Rich to wide receiver Deontre Howard staked the team to an early 8-0 lead.
Mid-Buchanan wins 50-13 against Midway after a 36-13 lead at the half.
The Dragon offense and ground attack would find success early and often with 22 points in the first quarter. Running back Ian Wegenka’s would punch it in here on a keeper to push the Dragons’ lead to 29-13 just a few minutes into the second quarter. Quarterback Raife Smith showed off his athleticism on this play to convert a key fourth down, despite mishandling the snap. Not to be outdone by his running back, Smith would take it in for a touchdown here as the Dragon’s offense continued to roll.
Central wins 38-13 against Ruskin after leading 18-7 at halftime.
East Buchanan wins over South Harrison 44-8 after leading 41-0 at halftime.
Bishop LeBlond wins 58-42 against North Shelby after leading 46-44 at the half.
North Andrew falls to Nodaway Valley 32-8 after being down 16-0 at halftime.
Savannah comes back to win 35-34 after trailing Portageville 20-13 at the half.
St. Joseph Christian wins 54-12 against DeKalb after leading 32-6 at halftime.
Lafayette falls 20-7 against Center after trailing 6-0 at the half.
