More Northwest Missouri football teams are feeling the effects of COVID-19 ahead of Friday's Week 3 action.
According to South Holt, Friday's game against East Atchison has been canceled due to a positive case within the East Atchison team. South Holt/Nodaway-Holt was still looking for a possible opponent in Week 3 as of Thursday afternoon.
Trenton announced Thursday that a player had tested positive for coronavirus and the entire team must go into a two-week quarantine. The Bulldogs, who played at East Buchanan last week, must miss their upcoming contests against Princeton and Putnam County, and the district plans to release further information about its schedule before a potential return Sept. 25 against Milan.
Savannah and Lathrop's teams are in their second week of quarantine after multiple positive cases within both squads. East Buchanan and Central are also without opponents this week as results of positive cases within other teams.