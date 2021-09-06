The KCI boasts three of the top eight teams in the Class 1 rankings after Week 2.
Mid-Buchanan, Hamilton and East Buchanan come in among the state's top teams in the latest Missouri Media football rankings released Monday.
The Dragons come in at No. 3 after a 42-0 win against KC Southeast to improve to 2-0 ahead of a matchup with Lawson.
Hamilton remains a No. 6 after moving to 2-0 with a 28-0 win against Gallatin. East Buchanan is eighth in the top-10 with a 42-7 win against Trenton. Hamilton hosts North Platte, while East Buch hosts Lathrop.
Maryville remains in the top 10 but falls from sixth to 10th, dropping to 0-2 with a loss to Harrisonville. Maryville opens MEC play with a trip to Chillicothe this Friday. The Spoofhounds are the only winless team in the state to be ranked.
Lafayette received three votes in Class 4.
Missouri Media football rankings
Statewide high school football rankings, as compiled by a 10-member panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parenthesis. Panel is made up of Dion Clisso, PrepsKC; Cody Thorn, The Examiner; Dave Kvidahl, STLHighschoolsports.com; Tom Rackers, Jefferson City News-Tribune; Chris Parker, Ozone Sports; Brandon Zenner, The St. Joseph News-Press; J.B. Connoley, KRES radio; Matt King, The Daily Journal; Jason Peake, SOMOSports.com; Brian Rosener, Poplar Bluff Daily American Republic.
First-place votes in parenthesis.
CLASS 6
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Raymore-Peculiar (9), 2-0, 98, 2
2. DeSmet (1), 1-1, 89, 1
3. CBC, 1-1, 78, 3
4. Joplin, 2-0, 73, 4
5. Liberty North, 1-1, 61, 5
6. Francis Howell, 2-0, 45, 8
7. Nixa, 1-1, 32, 6
8. Lee’s Summit North, 2-0, 27, 10
T9. Hazelwood Central, 2-0, 13, NR
T9. Park Hill South, 2-0, 13, NR
Dropped out: No. 7 Rockhurst, No. 9 Liberty
Also receiving votes: Liberty (1-1), 12; Kirkwood (2-0), 9
CLASS 5
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Jackson (10), 2-0, 100, 1
2. Webb City, 1-1, 86, 2
3. Raytown, 2-0, 79, 3
4. Holt, 2-0, 66, 5
5. Battle, 1-0, 64, 4
6. Carthage, 2-0, 54, 6
7. Fort Osage, 2-0, 33, NR
8. North Kansas City, 1-1, 23, 10
9. Lebanon, 2-0, 18, NR
10. Ladue, 2-0, 17, NR
Dropped out: No. 7 Chaminade, No. 8 Fort Zumwalt North, No. 9 Staley
Also receiving votes: Staley (1-1), 4; Chaminade (1-1), 3; Rockwood Summit (2-0), 3
CLASS 4
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Smithville (8), 2-0, 96, 1
2. West Plains (1), 2-0, 85, T2
3. MICDS (1), 2-0, 84, T2
4. Hannibal, 2-0, 75, 4
5. Harrisonville, 2-0, 60, 5
6. St. Dominic, 2-0, 50, 7
7. Warrensburg, 2-0, 37, 10
8. Union, 2-0, 22, NR
9. McCluer, 1-1, 13, 6
10. Grandview, 1-1, 9, 8
Dropped out: No. 9 Excelsior Springs
Also receiving votes: Lincoln College Prep (2-0), 8; Soldan (2-0), 5; Excelsior Springs (1-1), 3; St. Joseph Lafayette (2-0), 3
CLASS 3
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Blair Oaks (9), 2-0, 98, 1
2. St. Mary’s (1), 1-0, 87, T2
3. Odessa, 2-0, 85, T2
4. Lutheran North, 0-1, 65, 4
5. Valle Catholic, 2-0, 59, 5
6. St. Pius X, 2-0, 52, 7
7. Cardinal Ritter, 0-2, 39, 6
8. Mexico, 2-0, 26, T9
9. Summit Christian, 2-0, 20, T9
10. Park Hills Central, 1-1, 14, NR
Dropped out: No. 8 Cassville
Also receiving votes: Kennett (2-0), 3; Seneca (2-0), 2
CLASS 2
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Lamar (10), 2-0, 100, 1
2. Duchesne, 2-0, 88, 2
3. Fair Grove, 2-0, 77, 3
4. Hallsville, 2-0, 64, 5
5. Macon, 1-1, 53, 4
6. Lutheran St. Charles, 1-1, 52, 7
7. Jefferson, 2-0, 26, 9
8. MV-Liberty, 1-1, 23, 8
9. Richmond, 2-0, 21, NR
10. Maryville, 0-2, 19, 6
Dropped out: No. 10 Butler
Also receiving votes: Butler (2-0), 15; Ava (2-0), 8; Bowling Green (2-0), 3; Lafayette County (1-1), 1
CLASS 1
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Windsor (9), 2-0, 97, 1
2. Monroe City, 2-0, 85, 2
3. Mid Buchanan (1), 2-0, 79, 3
4. Hayti, 2-0, 59, 5
5. Marionville, 2-0, 58, 4
6. Hamilton-Penney, 2-0, 57, 6
7. Westran, 2-0, 35, 7
8. East Buchanan, 2-0, 26, 8
9. Skyline, 1-1, 22, T9
10. Harrisburg, 2-0, 15, T9
Also receiving votes: Thayer (1-1), 10; Marceline (2-0), 7
