The Bob Tietz Memorial Golf Tournament has awarded thirteen $1,000 scholarships since its inception in 2017. The high school seniors who are this year’s recipients are Andrew Spitzer-Fox and Graham Stagner, both from Central High School, and Conner Berry from Maysville R-1 High School. The scholarship program is made possible by the generous support from Fairview Golf Course and Men’s Club, special friends, corporations, and foundations.
This year’s recipients each received $1,000 based on their love for golf and being recognized for their good character. This mirrored Bob’s life. He was a man of integrity and anyone who knew him knew he had a passion for golf. He took up golf at an early age and through many hours and years of practice he become a local legend. While Bob traveled all over to play at area courses his loyalties always remained with Fairview Golf Course.
A plaque with all the names of the scholarship recipients will be placed in Fairview’s clubhouse. Even though this is the last year for the scholarship, the family hopes these young recipients will continue their love for golf and education and will pass it on to others.