On Monday, high school athletic programs across Missouri have the chance to officially begin gearing up for the season with the first day of fall sports practices.
While caution remains due to circumstances brought with COVID-19, hope for a year for normal championships also returns.
Here are some top storylines to watch this fall season in northwest Missouri:
1. Returning to gameday atmospheres
Last year, there were very few instances of regular season action that resembled any normal year. Crowds were severely limited in the MEC and Suburban conferences, masks were required or recommended at most events and the atmospheres lacked because of it. Some football crowds had the amount of fans that could be counted with a few pairs of hands.
Without any outdoor mask mandates currently affecting northwest Missouri and no guidelines released by conferences, gyms and stadiums should see a return to often raucous environments. However, that is always subject to change.
2. An important year for St. Joe football
Other than Lafayette winning 21-20 against Savannah in the district quarterfinals, the city didn’t win a postseason football in 2020. St. Joseph Christian was forced to forfeit against eventual Class 1 runner-up Mid-Buchanan, while LeBlond and Central were shutout and Benton and lost a last-minute heartbreaker to Chillicothe.
The lone coaching change didn’t come until Lafayette hired Ryan Shroyer this summer. St. Joseph Christian makes the move back to 8-man.
3. State football finalists make moves
Maryville rebounded from a 3-3- start to the year by going all the way to the Class 3 championship game. While they have some positions to replace, the Spoofhounds always seem to have the answer, plus now-senior quarterback Connor Drake shined as the year went on.
Mid-Buchanan has players to replace all over the field after a trip to the Class 1 finals, including all-state quarterback Javan Noyes. They have a chance to go with the brother of a former Dragons quarterback with Rawlins Brant earning his shot.
Eight-man champion SW Livingston must replace quarterback Wes Hughes, who scored five times in the championship against North Andrew.
4. Softball runners-up turn to new leaders
Savannah, Hamilton and Platte Valley returned from the state championships in Springfield with silver medals and in need of a new ace on the mound.
Hamilton’s Julia Kanoy and Savannah’s Kenzie Schopfer each went on to sign at the next level. Both teams return All-News-Press NOW selections in 2021, while East Buchanan looks to figure in Class 2 again after falling to Hamilton in districts.
5. City girls look to continue success
Bishop LeBlond emerged as a tough out on the tennis court, qualifying for individual and team state while sophomore Emily Weddle and senior Peyton Netten return.
On the links, Central brings back sophomore Ali Perry and junior Ava Gaddie after trips to state golf, as does Benton senior Jaida Cox and a host of others from the area. Central and LeBlond also return cross country runners with strong finishes at state.
Central softball returns six all-conference players from a loaded Suburban league, which includes two sophomores and four seniors.
6. Stars set to return
Central senior Jaylee Wilson is returning from an ACL suffered at the start of basketball season for the final season on the diamond. Wilson, rated as the No. 1 infielder in her class, is committed to Iowa.
Another star returns to action at East Buchanan as Gracie Kelsey was held out of action last school year with a knee injury of her own. One of the brightest stars on the basketball court for the state champion Bulldogs in 2019, she was also an all-region infielder.
