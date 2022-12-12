Wade Stanton’s love for wrestling started with humble beginnings at the age of 4 when winning wasn’t everything, but fast forward to his senior year of high school, and he’s become a wrestling powerhouse.
“I remember my first year wrestling, I didn’t win one match,” the Mid-Buchanan senior said. “I was out there just terrified of everybody. I just kept wrestling and throughout the years, I just started loving it.”
On the practice mat, Stanton has the trust of his coaches and teammates. He leads the warm-up running line, yelling when it’s time to switch exercises. He also lets his work habits speak for themselves. Whether working by himself or with a partner, he approaches each drill as if it were a real match. With the Dragons now in the Class 2 ranks and on the verge of three-peating as state champions, Stanton’s mentality in practice could be the difference.
“First thing I would say about Wade is he is just a good young man and he’s a good role model that you want your kids to be around,” head coach Daniel Kountz said. “It just so happens he’s a great wrestler that has a great work ethic and puts in the time and makes the sacrifices that we want on the team.”
Stanton’s will and determination to improve ever since his timid first go-around at wrestling as a kid has transformed him into one of the best wrestlers in the history of Mid-Buchanan. Stanton is a back-to-back state champion with still a year to go, but more importantly, he said wrestling has shaped him into the person he is today.
“There’s so many factors: There’s cutting weight, there’s the mindset of it’s just you out there, it’s the battle,” Stanton said. “Wrestling, I believe, is truly the toughest sport out there. It helps me know I’m gonna do well in life because of the tough stuff I’ve done with wrestling.”
Stanton doubled down on his love for the sport last week as he committed to wrestle at William Jewell College when his high school career is all said and done. He wants to study kinesiology in college with the hopes of being a wrestling coach in the future.
“Wrestling is my life and it always will be,” Stanton said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.