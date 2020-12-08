When Brooklyn Miller inked her National Letter of Intent to the University of Nebraska last week, she initially had no idea she was making history.
“When I heard, I actually didn't know that I would be the first female athlete,” Miller said on becoming the first St. Joseph Christian female student-athlete to sign to a Division I program.
“But I was really happy because I want to show the younger girls that they don't have to set their goals lower just because maybe Class 1 schools are seen as not getting as much exposure sometimes, and so just to show everyone that it's just based on what you put yourself out to do.”
St. Joseph Christian head track and field coach Lisa Olson attested to Miller’s leadership.
“She wants to let the younger ones know that you can accomplish major things,” Olson said. “I hope the younger girls that will be coming through the track program and the ones that are already there look at what Brooklyn has done. You can do this too. If you want to.”
A record-holding track and field athlete, Miller owns personal bests of 129-7 in the javelin and 5-5 in the high jump.
As a sophomore, Miller was named the All-News-Press Now Girls Track Athlete of the Year.
“Brooklyn came in with the goal, and she has proved it every single day. She's had several coaches she has worked with, and she would go from one coach to another coach to another coach. So you knew she was gonna achieve her goal because she worked so hard on the track and off the track,” Oslon said.
In the 2019 Class 1 state championships, Miller won the high jump, placed second in the javelin and contributed to a seventh place finish in the 4x400-meter relay.
That same year, the Lions’ track and field team placed third in state.
“I'm so proud of our girls team last year for getting third with only like seven girls because usually the teams that place have 20 girls on the team and so to do that was really awesome,” Miller said.
Miller chose to make Lincoln, Nebraska her new home after multiple phone calls and Zoom sessions with the Husker program’s coaches.
Miller said, “It just felt like at the end of the day that Nebraska seemed like the place for me, and of course, they have amazing facilities up there because since they don't have a professional team, that's kind of what they strive for is that college.”
Now as the senior prepares to compete in the Big 10 Conference next year, Miller is ready to blaze a new trail.
“I am most excited to really push myself because the competition is crazy in the Big Ten,” Miller said. “So just doing that and hopefully reaching my full potential in track.”
Miller has one more season with St. Joseph Christian track and field next spring.