Brooklyn Miller not only had four top three finishes at the Class 1 District 8 track meet Saturday at St. Joseph Christian, but also broke a school record in the process.
With a 49.77 finish, Miller broke the 300 meter hurdles record for the third time this season in just her fourth time competing in the event.
“I was just thinking, ‘Do not crash,’ because I’m top four it if I don't crash,” Miller said. “I actually PR’d to I was really happy about that.”
St. Joseph Christian head track and field coach Lisa Olson added, “For her to come out the way she did today, and she broke the school record again today in 300 hurdles, that was amazing. Shot put was one of her concerns. But again, she came to compete and moved on to shot put as well.”
Miller added the two events in her final season with the Lions ahead of joining the University of Nebraska-Lincoln track and field team after graduation.
“For college next year, hopefully I am wanting to go as a heptathlete. So I need a hurdling and I need that shot put. So getting those ready early before colleges why I'm doing that,” Miller said. “I’m not the typical build for shot putter. So it's kind of intimidating to go and see those girls that can throw it crazy, but just knowing that I can hold my own is what's gotten me through that.”
Her district performances sends her to the Class 1 sectional round as the senior finished top three in all four of her events. Miller brought home gold in the high jump and javelin, and placed second in 300 hurdles and third in shot put.
Miller won the high jump with a leap of 5 feet, 5 inches. She took the crown in the javelin with a throw of 124-07, winning the event by 15 feet.
“Doing four events each, it's been hard to keep all of them consistently, you know, getting a place,” Miller said. “Being able to get top four in order to move on was really big for me.”
A state runner-up in the high jump as a freshman, Miller followed that up in her sophomore season in 2019 by becoming the Class 1 state champion in the high jump and finishing as a runner-up in the javelin.
Olson believes Miller’s continued success is a result of her caliber.
“When Brooklyn is under pressure like she was today, and knew she needed to compete today, she always knows how to go to that next level and compete and make it happen,” Olson said.
The district champion will look to add even more to her flourishing high school career in sectionals, with high hopes for the future.
“Of course, I want to maintain my state champion in the high jump, but I really hope to get that first place title in the javelin and place in my other two events as well and maybe even get a plaque as a team for our girls,” Miller said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.