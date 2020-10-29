St. Joseph Christian volleyball claimed the Class 1 District 15 title Wednesday night, a feat years in the making.
“I think it was just that everyone really wanted it,” St. Joseph Christian senior Tori Hudgens said. “Every single person on the team was like we want this real bad, and we knew on Tuesday that it was not going to be our last practice.”
The Lions defeated South Holt in the semifinals and went on to beat Wellington-Napoleon in the finals to win the championship in four sets, 3-1.
It's an accomplishment that sweetened the team's history of postseason losses, especially last year's district title loss to West Platte, a champion this year in Class 2 District 16.
“Finally getting it just felt surreal,” St. Joseph Christian senior Brooklyn Miller said. “Because for four years, we have always made it to either the district championship or the district semifinal and we've gotten there and we've maybe lost by three points every single time.”
“We tried really hard at this last year too,” St. Joseph Christian senior El Meadows said, “and it was just really emotional. I know, we all got really emotional after the game this year and last year, but it was just great to finally get what we've been working so hard for.”
The last time the Lions notched a district championship was in 2005. Before then, the program secured the title from the years 2001 to 2003.
With only one loss on the season so far, the Lions (25-1) feel it’s their close bonds that help them to be victorious.
“I think this team is definitely like a family,” St. Joseph Christian senior Brielle Smith said. “We have our ups and downs. But at the end of the day, we're always willing to build each other up and just make sure that we have each other's backs and being there for each other.”
Along with their depth this year, the Lions maintain the underclassmen have stepped up when they needed to in games.
“They act like they have been in varsity volleyball for three years and we're a really smart team and we know the game really well,” Miller said. “We don't get down on each other like other teams do. We all are really uplifting to each other.”
As the Lions relish in adding another year to their district champions banner, they now look ahead to hosting sectionals.
“It’s a great opportunity for us, we get to host it, that's a blessing for us," head coach Erin Patrick said. "Just got to play one point at a time and play your best and see what comes out of it."
St. Joseph Christian faces Santa Fe (22-3-2) Saturday at St. Joseph Christian School for a chance to advance to quarterfinals that afternoon.