St. Joseph Christian boys basketball rode the momentum of a few big runs to a comfortable 51-39 win over Albany Friday at The Den.
Timeliness was a key factor for the Lions, who started strong with 13-8 lead in the first quarter and pulling off a 13-5 run in the fourth after Albany (5-6) pulled the game within two scores to enter the final period.
St. Joseph Christian junior Camden Lutz noted how the team was able to come together when they really needed it.
“It’s good to get back in it,” Lutz said. “We always have those little spurts in the game where we don’t do very well, but Coach was just hyping us up and that was really good for us.”
Lutz led both teams with 21 points, 14 of which came in the second half as the Lions adjusted to find their best matchup with the game on the line.
“Coach pulled us aside and told us to start getting the ball inside, because one of their guys had four fouls,” St. Joseph Christian senior Landon Swavey said. “So we tried getting it in for him, but he’s also a great shooter. So we would drive it into the middle and then kick it out. He was wide open every time.”
St. Joseph Christian head coach Neil Hook made sure to emphasize how comprehensive the effort was across all five players on the floor.
“This was definitely a total team effort, the guys did a great job of recognizing how they were changing up their defense,” Hook said. “They did a nice job of keeping the floor spread.”
After starting the season 6-1, the Lions have fallen victim to a bit of a skid over the last month, including losses to Worth County and Pattonsburg that were decided by just one point each.
Swavey thinks that the team is only just now rounding into form.
“It’s awesome how we’re starting to get our confidence back. It’s just going our way now,” Swavey said.
Next up, St. Joseph Christian will play in the Gilman City Invitational starting on the Jan. 25.
Albany girls 39, St. Joseph Christian 15
The Lion girls lost the war of attrition in the first game of the night’s doubleheader, as the team struggled to find a cure for their offensive futility, falling to Albany 39-15 Friday at The Den.
The defense kept them in the game through three quarters, trailing just 12 points entering the final period and desperately needing their best scoring effort of the night to close the gap.
Instead, St. Joseph Christian managed just one point in the fourth quarter.
Albany senior guard Gabby Newman led both teams with 18 points.