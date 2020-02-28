Friday was bittersweet for St. Joseph Christian School as its long-time runner moved closer to her college career.
Senior Anna Carter signed her letter of intent to run cross country and track at Truman State in front of her coach, teammates, classmates, and family.
"I love running," Carter said. "I want to continue running all throughout my life so it made sense to be able to compete in college."
Carter has been a Lion since fourth grade. It wasn't until seventh grade when she and four others made up the first ever girls cross country team at St. Joseph Christian.
Since then, Carter has been running under head coach Lisa Olson.
"Anna is an amazing young lady and it is obvious that she keeps her priorities in perspective," Olson said. "I am honored to have been her coach but most of all honored to become her friend."
Carter's cross country achievements include being on the All-District and All-State team all four years. She finished as high as sixth place at state and was apart of her school's first ever girls team to reach the podium at state.
She runs the 1600 meter and the 3200m race as well as the 4x800m relay during track season. She's finished as high as fifth place in 1600m and third in 3200m in state competition.
Carter's expertise is long distance and she will continue to display that talent at Truman.
The future Bulldog said she approached Truman's cross country coach her sophomore year.
"I knew I wanted to go there early on. I really love the campus. I love the coach and I really am looking to stay kind of close home," Carter said. "I just really love the school."
Carter wants to become a speech pathologist and plans to get her master's degree at Truman.
The long-distance runner will finish out her final track season this spring with the Lions.
"I'm going to miss the atmosphere. This is my home."