The St. Joseph Christian Lions began the Fairfax Invitational Tournament in stride, taking a 15-8 lead over Falls City in the championship game. The stride then turned to a stager, then a stumble, and the Tigers outscored the Lions 33-19 over the final 20 minutes of game time, winning 41-34.
“We struggled to run our offense, which is our youth,” Lions coach Erin Patrick said. “Which is fine, I’ll take our youth with their hard effort. I’ll take the tough circumstances, and we had chance to overcome them. In the fourth quarter with a lead and an opportunity.”
St. Joseph Christian received points from four different players on its way to a 7-0 lead in the first 4:30 Friday night. While the Lions offense started slow, the defense held the Tigers without points for the first 6:30 of the first quarter.
The low-scoring first quarter ended with the Lions leading 8-4. That lead grew quickly in the second quarter with six-straight points from sophomore Chloe Burnham.
The Tigers then began slowly cutting into St. Joseph Christian’s 10-point lead. Chase Nolte cut the lead to two with 1:51 left in the half, the closest Falls City had been since the game’s opening basket.
The Lions kept the Tigers at bay for the totality of the third quarter. St. Joseph Christian held an eight-point lead with 2:30 left, but a 6-0 run from Falls City cut the lead to two at 30-28.
Things quickly unraveled for Patrick’s team in the fourth quarter. Falls City tied the game early before taking the lead for good with 5:30 remaining.
“We’ll take this experience, tough circumstances, and come back in a couple weeks in another tournament and try to get back to this,” Patrick said. “Two championship games this year, we’ll see if we can do it for a third time.”
Rock Port boys 56, St. Joseph Christian 40
The Lions needed their outside shooting to carry them Friday night with a dramatic size advantage that favored the Rock Port Blue Jays. St. Joseph Christian’s shooting fell cold after one quarter, and the Blue Jays obtained the third-place plaque by outscoring the Lions 42-27 over the final three quarters.
“We hit some shots early that loosened up their zone a little bit and we were able to get a presence on the inside,” Lions coach Neal Hook said. “I just felt like we had some good looks that just didn’t fall in the second and third quarters.”
The Rock Port lead grew to five early in the first quarter with back-to-back baskets from Holden Farmer. The Blue Jays carried that momentum to a 10-point lead twice in the second quarter, and both times Carson Bowman answered with baskets — including a 3-pointer that cut the lead to 27-20 at the end of the half.
Caleb Carlson cut the lead to four midway through the third quarter, but Rock Port had a response for every basket the Lions scored in the period. The seven-point deficit at the end of the third quarter was as close as St. Joseph Christian would get for the remainder of the game.
“I was very happy with the way we played tonight, even though the score doesn’t indicate a win,” Hook said. “I thought we made positive strides. Our younger guys are getting some good experience and our senior leadership is getting us in good positions to score. I just think if we can get some shots to fall, our confidence will grow and we’ll be more successful.”
