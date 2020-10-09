Following a two-year venture into the ranks of 11-man football, St. Joseph Christian is returning to its roots in 2021.
The Lions announced plans Friday to end its co-op with Northland Christian and return to MSHSAA’s 8-man level of football, citing low participation numbers and a struggle to be competitive.
“The last two years, certainly the product on the field hasn’t been competitive. We just haven’t been able to get the numbers we were hoping to get for 11-man football,” said Danny Maggart, the school’s co-superintendent and secondary principal. “Two years ago when we decided to go with the co-op, we were in the position where we either go 11-man football or not have football at all. We wanted to keep our program alive with the co-op, but the travel for them has become a challenge for them.”
Over the course of the two years, Northland Christian traveled 45 minutes each way from Kansas City to practice in St. Joseph. Both teams felt that made it hard to get students to commit to playing.
Instead, both schools will field their own 8-man teams, a first for Northland Christian.
“A lot of factors made it tough to get kids out to play. The main thing for Northland Christian was the travel time and the commitment for them, so they didn’t bring as many players as they initially thought they would,” said athletic director Nicki Carlson. “Throughout the season, we’ve just had lower numbers than we should be having.”
The Lions decided to move to 11-man following a 2-7 season in 2018, which included playing multiple games with just 10 players and struggling to field a team. Northland Christian saw the opportunity as a chance to introduce its school and students to football for the first time.
With hopes of having between 30 and 40 players, the numbers never quite showed and the team finished 0-8 in 2019, scoring just 26 points all season. The Lions were shut out in four games.
The Lions are 0-4 so far in 2020 and are on their third bye week of the season after having to cancel earlier games due to injuries within the team and COVID-19 quarantines with another opponent.
“We were all hoping the 11-man thing would work out in the long run. We all see now that there’s just not a lot of options for us,” Maggart said. “(Coach Troy Schenk) and all of us were hoping we’d be able to remain and play 11-man football, and maybe we will down the road. For now, we’re on the same page that we need to go the route of 8-man football.”
During their stay in 8-man, St. Joseph Christian went to five state title games between 2004 and 2010, taking home the championship trophy in 2006.
The Lions already have a schedule in the works and hope to make a return to the Grand River Conference.