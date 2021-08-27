In their return to 8-man football, St. Joseph Christian was defeated by its former co-op mates at Northland Christian, 42-20, Friday night.
The Lions were in a co-op with the Trailblazers in 11-man football for the last two seasons, and Friday was each team’s first game apart.
Northland took control early in the game, as sophomore Dontae Burch took a screen pass to the house on the Blazers’ second play of the game. It was the first of four touchdowns on the night for him.
Then began a back-and-forth first half of scoring. The Lions answered with a quarterback keeper from senior Caleb Carlson. Then Blazers quarterback Seth Martin had a keeper of his own for six.
St. Joe answered with a pass from Carlson to junior Jacob Clabaugh, before Burch rounded out the half with another touchdown.
Northland led St. Joe, 20-12, at the half.
The second half belonged to the Trailblazers, as they outscored the Lions, 22-8, to come out on top, securing the first win in program history.
St. Joe Christian head coach Troy Schenk said it’s tough to lose to his former players and fellow coaches.
“That’s a hard pill to swallow when you know the people really well,” Schenk said. “You want those kids to be successful, not necessarily against you, but you know those kids and you know their hearts, and so you want them to be successful.”
Carlson and Clabaugh accounted for the three Lion touchdowns, with Carlson rushing for one and throwing for two and Clabaugh catching two.
Schenk said the duo impressed in all facets of the game.
“Caleb Carlson, he played his heart out, and he’s gonna get in better shape as we go,” Schenk said. “We’ll see the film of (Clabaugh’s) blocking more, but in the passing game, he was awesome.”
Schenk said despite the team’s youth, there’s still no excuses for losing.
“We’ll continue to fight, we’ll see what we did wrong tomorrow morning and come back Monday and get better,” Schenk said. “I got a lot of high expectations for this team. I know they’re down right now, but we’ll bounce back.”
St. Joe Christian now looks ahead to next week, where they will hit the road to face Worth County on Friday.
