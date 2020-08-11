After moving from 8-man football to 11-man football last year, St. Joseph Christian head coach Troy Schenk said the first year was a learning experience.
“We learned a lot. The kids learned a lot, and we made adjustments,” Schenk said. “We got stronger, faster, bigger in the offseason, so I’m expecting big things this year as we move into our second year of 11-man.”
Now, as the Lions begin their second season in 11-man football, there is a lot of excitement surrounding the program.
“I’m glad that every chance we get to be on the field with these guys. I love playing with them,” senior tight end and tackle Zach Ferguson said. “It’s great brotherhood that I’ve only formed in two years, so it’s very exciting.”
“I’m just honored to play since all this COVID stuff is going around. I’m honored that we’re going to have a season,” senior wide receiver Aston Aborn said. “I’m excited to see what we got, and I’m just ready. Ready to get on the field.”
“I’m just super excited for football to be back,” Schenk said. “To have the kids back on the field and to be able to coach, I just can’t wait for the season.”
Coming off a winless season in 2019, the players and coaches have high expectations for both the 2020 season and the future.
“We’ve got a great bunch of young men that are working hard, and they do everything we ask them to do, and they do it with great effort and energy and attitudes,” Schenk said. “That’s all you can ask for day two.”
“People are quite young, but I think that the program has the potential to grow, especially with the underclassmen,” Ferguson said. “I’m excited for the season and how well we’re going to do. I think we’re going to do great.”
“We’ve got a lot of young guys, so I think that’s going to be good for the program going forward,” Aborn said. “I think this year we can win state, and just go as far as we can.”
The Lions kick off their season on Aug. 28 against Maysville.