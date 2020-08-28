After a promising start in their season opener, the St. Joseph Christian Lions were unable to come out on top, falling to the Maysville Wolverines, 66-14.
On a hot evening in St. Joseph, the Lions struggled with both penalties and fatigue, and Maysville was able to take advantage.
The Lions got off to a good start when senior Zach Ferguson recovered a Maysville fumble on the opening drive of the game, but Christian was unable to capitalize.
Maysville jumped on the opportunity, scoring 16 unanswered points to take a commanding lead on Christian.
Another stroke of genius for the Lions came when sophomore Aaron McCubbin took the ensuing kickoff to the house, getting Christian on the board for the first time of the night.
Maysville wouldn’t take its foot off the gas pedal, though, adding its third rushing touchdown of the first quarter.
A wild first quarter ended with Christian in a 32-6 deficit, which would rise to 52-6 by halftime.
St. Joseph Christian was plagued by penalties in the first quarter. One drive included three straight penalties, backing the Lions up to their own one yard line and ending in a fumble and recovery for a touchdown by Maysville.
With senior Aston Aborn already missing the game with injury, the team finished with only one of its three seniors on the field after Ferguson went down with an injury early in the game.
“Nobody wants to lose that big,” St. Joseph Christian’s head coach Troy Schenk said postgame. “But there was a lot of pride in the guys that finished the game.”
Despite the loss, Schenk said there were positives that the team could take from the matchup with so many young players having to step up.
“There’s pride in those guys learning what it’s like to be varsity football players and learning what it’s like to be in there,” Schenk said. “Those guys are going to remember this for 30 years… that’s what our program is all about.”
The Lions will be back in action on Friday, Sept. 4, as they travel to face Plattsburg.