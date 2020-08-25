As St. Joseph Christian continues its transition from 8-man to 11-man football, head coach Troy Schenk said his team gets better every day.
“We’ve had a foundation starting, and now we’re starting to build a house,” Schenk said. “Each day it feels like they build the house a little bit better and a little bit taller.”
Coming off a winless season in 2019, the Lions have had another full offseason and training camp under their belts.
Schenk said a source of motivation for his team has been the leadership of his three seniors.
“They worked extremely hard in the offseason. They led the way in the offseason program, and they lead the way every time we’re on the field,” Schenk said. “Really it’s about just following those three guys.”
With a lot of expectations as the team continues its transition, Schenk said the team is taking things one step at a time.
“We can’t worry about the long term. We can’t worry about two days down the road. We got to worry about today,” Schenk said. “Then we got to worry about preparation for tomorrow, and that’s the things that we concentrate on.”
Schenk said now the team is ready to face another team. The Lions will get that chance on Friday, as they face Maysville in their season opener.
“We have to clean up some things, but we’ve been practicing for a while now,” Schenk said. “It’s time for us to see somebody else on the field besides our own players, and we’re excited to get to Friday and the game against Maysville.”
Going up against what Schenk calls a tough opponent, the Lions are hoping to continue building on their foundation with a strong start to the season.
“I expect our guys to go out onto the field and play hard,” Schenk said. “Maysville’s got a new coach. They’re a tough team, and they’re going to come and they’re going to play hard, too, and I expect a really good game on Friday night.”
St. Joseph Christian will host Maysville on Friday, Aug. 28, at 7 p.m.