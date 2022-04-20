Freshman Nick Orscheln had no issue with the constant rain coming down at St. Joseph Christian Wednesday evening.
The Lions' starting pitcher threw five innings, allowed two hits and had a run of eight-straight strikeouts in St. Joseph Christian's 13-0 win over the North Harrison Shamrocks.
"When I was warming up in the bullpen, I was slipping everywhere," Orscheln said. "But when I got out here and had a dry ball, it wasn't too bad. I was just feeling good throwing the ball and throwing strikes. That's all I could really do."
Orscheln breezed through the first three innings. North Harrison's Matthew Heintz popped out to first base to lead off the game, then Orscheln began his streak of eight-straight strikeouts.
"He's got a maturity about him that is still growing but is already very good," Lions coach Andrew McDonald said. "He commands his fastball that has a lot of tail and a lot of run on it. That seems to keep hitters off balance. It makes him go deep it counts because they'll watch it and leave it because it's pretty tough to hit."
Shamrocks' starter Brandon Hamilton kept the Lions off the bases through the first two innings, but six hits and three errors in the third led to North Harrison's collapse.
St. Joseph Christian scored 11 runs in the third inning. Carson Bowman reached first after getting hit by a pitch to lead off the inning, then Boyd reached on a sacrifice bunt that was thrown over the first baseman's outstretched glove.
The Lions received run-scoring hits from four different players in the inning. Orscheln added to an already impressive day by driving in twos run on a single. Johnston Stewart drove in two runs on two hits in the inning.
"We tried to preach this to the guys, it wasn't really a slow starter (first two innings), they just made a couple of plays," McDonald said. "We barreled a few baseballs in the first few innings and kids kist kept making plays, so we just kept preaching to them to keep doing that and good things will happen."
The win was the 10th of the season for St. Joseph Christian and their third-straight. The Lions have outscored their opponents 32-0 over that three-game span.
"This is probably the best (pitching) I've ever had," McDonald said. "We have several capable arms, but we have two that are probably the best I've ever had at 1A baseball — and we've had some good ones here."
The Lions won't play again until Monday when they travel to face 3-10 Trenton. St. Joseph Christian will then host Stewartsville on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.