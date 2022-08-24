Things feel a little different for the St. Joseph Christian Lions in year two of their return to 8-man football. The Lions return to the Grand River Conference in 2022 and look forward to the tough competition ahead.
"You have to face the best to be the best," Lions head coach Troy Schenk said. "We have to keep competing and learn how to compete right against those types of teams. I think that'll get us better faster. We're excited about being in the conference and if you're going to be in a conference, you might as well be in the best one and I think the GRC does that."
Part of Schenk's plan when taking the job was building up the school's middle school program. So far, that has resulted in almost 30 kids playing at the seventh and eighth grade level. While the middle school has an abundance of depth, the varsity Lions will be thin at the varsity level with just 12 kids playing this season.
Of the 12 players, just two are seniors. Those seniors hope to spend their final year at St. Joseph Christian helping those younger players continue to build up the Lions' program.
"We've got to keep working, keeping working with the younger guys to help build them up to the level that I'm at," Senior Jaren Padgett said. "I had coach work with me over the offseason so that I can then teach the younger guys. Then they can keep passing it forward, and that is how we build a legacy."
The Lions will mix in senior Jacob Clabaugh at quarterback this season. Clabaugh says that he's grown use to moving around the field.
"It's a little different, but I haven't had any years of high school football where I had a set position, so I'm use to moving around a lot," Clabaugh said. "There's a lot of formations and a lot of positions, but I think it builds character to learn multiple things. It helps you focus on your job and also helps others if they need help."
St. Joseph Christian finished the 2021 season with a 1-10 record. The 2022 record won't be the main focus for the Lions as they focus on the rebuild.
"Of course everybody wants to win and I hate losing more than anything," Clabaugh said. "But I really want to focus on these younger guys so that they have better luck in the future. A lot of these guys have a lot of talent, they just need to be able to grow into it and see that for themselves."
The Lions will open the season with a trip to Stanberry on Friday night. The Bulldogs enter the season ranked seventh in the state.
"We've definitely gotten better since last year, so I'm just ready to go out there and compete," Padgett said.
