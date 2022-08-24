Things feel a little different for the St. Joseph Christian Lions in year two of their return to 8-man football. The Lions return to the Grand River Conference in 2022 and look forward to the tough competition ahead. 

"You have to face the best to be the best," Lions head coach Troy Schenk said. "We have to keep competing and learn how to compete right against those types of teams. I think that'll get us better faster. We're excited about being in the conference and if you're going to be in a conference, you might as well be in the best one and I think the GRC does that."


