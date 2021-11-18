Camden Lutz won’t have to travel far after his graduation from St. Joseph Christian next spring.
The multi-sport athlete signed his letter of intent to play baseball at Missouri Western State University on Thursday at St. Joseph Christian School.
“It's good to stay close to family so they can all come support me and watch me and it feels really good,” Lutz said after his signing ceremony.
His father, Parrish Lutz, also played for the Griffons, which was a driving force in Lutz’s decision.
With his father’s help, Lutz has been dedicated to his craft since he was young.
“When I was a kid, I used to think I wasn't going to get anywhere because I was short and big,” Lutz said. “My dad has always been behind me and always got me out of the house to go hit balls, go throw and do all that. So just a lot of hard work and effort just turns out to be big things coming along the way.”
A four-year member of the Lions baseball program, Lutz stood out from the start.
St. Joseph Christian head coach Andrew McDonald said his leadership over the years had helped guide the team.
“So his freshman year, we had a really successful season… He was a leader on that team,” McDonald said. “He'd put together a 15 or 16 strikeout game, and we might lose 2-0 or 3-0 but you knew who the best player on the field was that day. So his impact has been tremendous and it's only gonna get better this year.”
Lutz will play his final season in basketball this fall and in baseball next spring, joining the Griffons in the fall of 2022.
