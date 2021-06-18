Behind four gold medals and two silvers in track and field, Brooklyn Miller blazed her own trail as a St. Joseph Christian Lion.
For the second time in her career, Miller is the All-News-Press NOW Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year.
“Track is kind of a smaller sport around here and I hope that when people see this in the paper, like little girls, they just see that there’s so much that they can do and accomplish,” Miller said.
A state runner-up in the high jump as a freshman, Miller followed that up in her sophomore season in 2019 by winning the high jump, placing second in the javelin and contributing to a seventh place finish in the 4x400-meter relay.
That same year, the Lions’ track and field team placed third in state, which Miller said is the highlight of her career.
“That was crazy since we were such a small school and we had such a little amount of girls and that was like, St. Joe Christian history, so that was really fun,” Miller said.
In her final appearance at the MSHSAA Class 1 State Track and Field Championships this year, Miller closed out her career as a Lion with a trio of golds.
Competing in the high jump, javelin and 300-meter hurdles, Miller claimed first place in all of her events.
“She’s one of the hardest working athletes that I know, so for everything she puts into it, I’m not surprised she earned that status just because, that’s her,” St. Joseph Christian head track and field coach Lisa Olson said.
Olson added Miller’s character shines through even with her illustrious career.
“Even during our season, if someone needed help with something, Brooklyn would take the time to talk to them,” Olson said. “She’s got a God-given talent in that she is athletically inclined of course, but she also has a God-given talent to take care of others and help build them up.”
The future Nebraska Husker finishes her time as a Lion as a four time state champion and two time runner up, and she wants others to have their own success story.
“I hope to be remembered in track as someone who was willing to try everything,” Miller said. “I did a very wide arrangement of events and I want to tell those people who do track, just to get out of their comfort zone and maybe find something that they can excel at. That is really important.”
Miller will join the Cornhuskers in the fall.
— Micaela Dea
