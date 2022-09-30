The Albany Warriors improved their undefeated record to 6-0 on Friday with a dominant performance on both sides of the ball against St. Joseph Christian.
The Lions' offense struggled early, with a potential touchdown pass being called back due to holding. Albany immediately responded by marching downfield and scoring on a hand-off to make it 8-0.
Another failed Lions offensive drive gave the Warriors terrific field position near the 20-yard line. One hand-off later and Albany had itself a two touchdown lead.
St. Joseph Christian head coach Troy Schenk stated that while he and his team did make adjustments to counter the Albany run game, it simply was not effective enough.
"Albany's a really good team," he said. "They came out and kind of took it to us all over the field. We made some adjustments as far as sending different guys in and out. We tried to squeeze our ends in a little bit and they're a good enough team, they made adjustments too."
The Lions attempted to punch the ball in with a pair of bombs that ended up falling short of their targets, ending in another turnover on downs. The Warriors responded with a 38-yard bomb of their own that connected in the end-zone, making the score 24-0.
The Lions’ next drive started out well, with the offense marching downfield to about the 30-yard line. However, an interception thrown by quarterback Jacob Clabaugh ended with Albany returning the ball down to around the Lions’ 5-yard line before the Warriors punched it in with a quick run play to make it 0-32.
The Warriors rounded out the first quarter by forcing another turnover on downs and firing another long-ball touchdown to make the score 0-40.
The one highlight on the Lions' side throughout the first and later second quarter was Cy Carlson, who managed to claw together some positive yards for St. Joseph Christian's offense.
"It's good to have Cy Carlson back. We haven't had him for about a week or two," Schenk stated. "He can make great plays when he's out on the field and Clabaugh trusts him."
The second quarter was more of the same story, with Albany beating up on the Lions both defensively and offensively throughout the rest of the game. The Warriors collectively dominated the quarter, scoring an additional 24 points before the game reached its finale at halftime, leaving the final score at 64-0, Warriors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.