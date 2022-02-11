The city of St. Joseph is familiar with its hometown team, the Missouri Western Griffons.
But there’s another team in town vying for the spotlight: The St. Joseph Griffons.
“It’s been around St. Joe since 1976, used to be affiliated with the college at some point, but then eventually kind of took its own form,” said Darren Doyle, Public Relations Director for the St. Joseph Youth Hockey Association.
Once a fixture at Missouri Western years ago, the sport now takes to the ice as a not-for-profit organization.
Calling Bode Ice Arena home, the St. Joseph Youth Hockey Association (SJYHA) features a variety of teams from the peewee level to high school with players of all skill levels and ages.
Although the scene has changed, Doyle said the goal is to make the sport's presence known in St. Joe.
“We’re still just kind of trying to get back into the limelight — seems like hockey used to be a really big thing,” Doyle said. “We want to get back to taking over really.”
As an assistant coach and former player for the Griffons, Keegan Lewis said laying the groundwork for future success requires grassroots efforts.
“We really want to get these kids skating early and getting into this sport at an early age. So eventually they can move up the ranks and get to the high school level,” Lewis said. “Once they get to the high school level, (you can) bring your friends out to games, bring the family out the games, and just keep that atmosphere going.”
As a way to uphold their thriving environment, the St. Joseph Griffons not only consist of high school players from across the city and area, but across the state’s border, as well.
A senior at Lawrence High School in Lawrence, Kansas, team captain Jacob Bartholomew makes the two-and-a-half hour round trip drive a few times per week to the arena.
Playing ice hockey for seven years, he joined the Griffons four years ago after his local ice rink shut down.
“We combined when our rink closed in Topeka,” Bartholomew said. “Then I just loved all the coaches and the atmosphere up here so I decided to stay.”
Ice hockey may not yet be a force yet in St. Joe, but SJYHA hopes the city will warm up to the idea of the sport.
One way the Griffons look to recruit more players is through their “Try Hockey for Free” event, an initiative sponsored by USA Hockey nationwide for children from the age of 4 years old to 9 years old to try out hockey at no cost.
“We have gear here for everybody. We'll just put skates on you. Go out there. Have a stick in your hands,” Lewis said. “Figure it out. Get a good feel for your feet on ice skates and see if you end up liking hockey.”
In the meantime, when the puck drops on the rink for the Griffons’ final home games this weekend, they’ll relish in their home away from home.
Bartholomew said, “The younger kids look up to the older kids and the older kids love to work with the younger kids and it's all just like a big family.”
The “Try Hockey for Free” event takes place Saturday, March 5 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Bode Ice Arena.
