After spending a multitude of days indoors or working out alone, student-athletes in St. Joseph now have a chance to return to action with their respective schools.

The St. Joseph School District announced a summer athletics re-entry plan this week involving two phases.

“They’ve got to be excited to have an opportunity to get back out there,” Central High School Athletic Director David Lau said. “We’ve just got to be careful that how we do things doesn’t upset the apple cart. The last thing we want to see happen is somebody come down sick.”

Phase one runs from June 15 to June 26, where those participating can condition in an outdoor setting only.

Phase two starts on July 6 and goes until August 2. Weight training on top of conditioning is allowed during this time, as well as sport specific activities.

With a plan in place, the opportunity to work out on high school campuses for teams in St. Joseph is a sight for sore eyes.

“A lot of them have probably been sitting at home, inside, playing their Xbox and those kind of things and might not have had a lot of physical activity,” Lau said. “We’ve just got to make sure we take these first two weeks, kind of slowly break them back into that, kind of build up some endurance and some conditioning.”

The plan requires a number of steps, including screenings, temperature checks, physical distancing and cleaning guidelines according to the CDC.

Every school in the district is expected to fit the plan to its needs as it sees fit.

For the Indians, Lau added the procedure will be stringent, with late arrivals unacceptable.

“For us, we’re going to have a mandatory check-in station in the senior parking lot where we’ll have 60 athletes signing up per session,” Lau said. “Each one of them will have a coach that will take them through three different sets of activities.”

As hope looms for sports to return in some capacity, Lau views this as a positive moving forward.

“If we do things the right way, we feel like we can show that hey, this can be done as long as you do it the right way,” Lau said. “Hopefully this fall we’ll be back on fields and courts.”

For more information on the summer athletics re-entry plan, visit www.sjsd.k12.mo.us or contact your respective school.