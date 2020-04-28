It was the first day of team practice when Savannah senior Hayden Carver felt his kneecap bone slip out of place. After having it popped back in place, Carter returned to the field with what he thought was a minor injury.
Carver’s MRI showed otherwise a couple of weeks later. He had torn his meniscus as well as his popliteus, injuries that kept him from playing his final high school season.
“They told me that the (football) year was over,” Carver said. “This was supposed to be the big spectacle moment and then it was just over before it even started.”
The season-ending injury didn’t stop Carver from being with his team. He participated in what he could at practice and supported the Savages from the sideline on Friday nights.
Getting an opportunity to play football at the college level seemed impossible for Carver, but his coach felt otherwise.
Former Savannah head coach Randy Schrader reached out to Minnesota State Community and Technical College’s head football coach, Corey Miller. Schrader said he told Miller why Carver would be beneficial to the program.
“Hayden expressed he wanted to try and play,” Schrader said. “And he’s getting the opportunity to play.”
After speaking with the junior college coaches, Carver decided to sign his letter of intent to continue his academic and football career at Minnesota State Community & Tech. The 17-year-old will be apart of the Spartans’ offensive line starting this fall.
“I’ve played football since I was in third grade so it’s kind of been a lifestyle and I didn’t want it to end on a bad note,” Carver said. “It was really Coach Schrader that got me that opportunity...he really helped me through all of it, honestly.”
After losing his senior season, Carver looks to use his first year at the junior college to develop. By the end of his second season, he hopes to have drawn interest from four-year institution scouts.
To be able to throw his pads on, run out on the field, and protect his quarterback are all moments Carver has missed. Moments he will get to experience once again when he steps out onto his new home turf.
“This is a fairytale story, a kid who lost his senior year as a high school athlete and then getting the opportunity to go on and play,” Schrader said. “I think its an awesome opportunity and I’m proud of him.”