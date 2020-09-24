After COVID-19 forced Benton and Lafayette to cancel games this week, a one of a kind matchup emerged.
“I think it’s kind of natural because we all want to play. Like we want to be able to play and if we need to change a game, that’s what it takes,” Central senior Connor Graham said.
“We’ll play anybody. We love to play football. It’s just kind of our thing either way, whoever it is, we fly around and hit some people,” Savannah senior Ryan Reese said.
On Friday night, Savannah will host Central, in a game between two teams who have never played each other, at least in recent memory.
“We were scrambling Monday night and Tuesday trying to get everything ready,” Savannah head coach Kevin Kopecky said. “Our kids have handled it and I think we’re all kind of just getting used to a little bit of this might be our new normal, at least for a while.”
“Luckily enough for us, it was early enough where we’re able to get ready to go,” Central head coach Regi Trotter said. “We were able to buckle down and really get focused in on Savannah.”
The Savages enter Week 5 of competition after a close win over Lafayette last week in their return to the field after two weeks spent in quarantine.
“It was really great to be back,” Kopecky said. “The two weeks were pretty hard on everybody but it was great to play a game against Lafayette and the fact that we got our first win was really special.”
Reese added, “Coming off with a win after two weeks off, it all boosts our adrenaline and we’re ready to come at it this week.”
The Indians (1-3) enter the contest with only one win under their belts.
“I want to see us finally break out of our shell. Offensively we’ve been just close enough, but haven’t really punched it in,” Trotter said.
“I expect to see a hard physical good game like we’ve been having the past few weeks,” Central junior Skyler Ray said. “I just want to see our team thrive, make tackles and just the little things that will help us win on Friday.”
Despite Central’s record, the Savages (1-1) know to not overlook their performance.
“Maybe they haven’t won as many games on paper as they’d like but I tell you what, they play in a really tough conference as we all know,” Kopecky said.
“It’s going to be a good one. They’re going to put up a fight like Lafayette did and yeah, we’re ready,” Savannah senior Eddie Carneal said.
In quite the turn of events, the two look forward to an unexpected yet appreciated showdown.
“They are a well coached team, have good kids and it’s going to be a challenge for us but hey, I think both teams are going to say hey at least we have a game,” Kopecky said.
“They’re a very physical football team. They’ve got a lot of confidence,” Trotter said. “They want to prove to themselves that they belong in Class 4, which they got bumped up to Class 4 with their size. They want to play with us, so I’m looking forward to a pretty good Friday night fight.”
Central kicks off against Savannah at Savage Field Friday at 7 p.m.