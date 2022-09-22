Ethan Phillips

Savannah senior quarterback Ethan Dudeck throws a pass at practice on Thursday at Savannah High School.

 By Jacob Meikel News-Press NOW

It’s been quite the turnaround for the Savannah Savages on the football field, and they have an undefeated record to show for it.

So far in the first season of new head coach Anthony Hays, the Savages are 4-0 and have shut out their last two opponents while averaging 49 points per game on offense in those two outings.


