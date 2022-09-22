It’s been quite the turnaround for the Savannah Savages on the football field, and they have an undefeated record to show for it.
So far in the first season of new head coach Anthony Hays, the Savages are 4-0 and have shut out their last two opponents while averaging 49 points per game on offense in those two outings.
“You can’t be 4-0 without winning one week at a time,” said senior quarterback Ethan Dudeck. “So, every week we’re 0-0. We gotta win that week.”
Every year, the team has a word that they use for motivation. Their helmets say the word “believe” and through four weeks, they’re building on that belief with each victory. In terms of the attitude amongst the team, Phillips says everyone is “bought in.”
“It's a new coaching staff, and some new philosophies and everything. Everyone's bought in. We've all come together as a team. We went away on a team camp this summer. I think it just got us closer as a team and around each other more,” said Phillips.
The Savages will now be going up against one of the tougher opponents they’ve seen so far this year as they’ll travel to St. Joseph to face the Benton Cardinals on Friday. The Cardinals have used their southside moxie to go 3-1 through four weeks, making them a worthy opponent against their undefeated opponent.
“I think we just need to keep doing what we’re doing. It’s all about whether we perform and do our jobs correctly and that’s a mindset we come in with every week,” said Phillips.
The Cardinals and Savages will kick off at 7 p.m. on Friday at Sparks Field. The last time Savannah finished a season above .500 was 2019 when they claimed a district championship that same season.
