LATHROP, Mo. — After a missed opportunity to strike first in the Class 2 District 7 Championship, East Buchanan felt the power of Hamilton lefty Julia Kanoy shut down its offense.
The Hamilton senior finished with 12 strikeouts, allowing just four hits and two walks, all while pitching a shutout in a 5-0 district title game win Saturday at Lathrop High School.
It served as the third matchup in three weeks between the previously unbeaten KCI champions, as East Buchanan (22-1) also looked for a second-straight district title, and the Hornets (16-8). East Buch bested Hamilton 12-0 in the KCI Tournament without Kanoy on the mound, and she pitched opposite of Erin McPike in a 1-0 East Buch win on Oct. 6. Both pitchers combined for 31 strikeouts and three hits allowed in that game.
After McPike began the game with three of her eight strikeouts, the Bulldogs offense stranded two runners in the bottom of the opening frame.
Hamilton struck back with a single by Kanoy, a sacrifice bunt, a delayed steal and an RBI single by Morgan Hartley for a 1-0 lead. Hartley would later make it 2-0 in the second on an RBI from Olivia Edwards.
Hamilton added to the lead on a Hayleigh Huff double that scored Madi Allen, who finished with two hits and two runs, for a 3-0 lead in the third.
Kylie Clark advanced into scoring position for the Bulldogs in the fourth, though Kanoy shut the door with back-to-back strikeouts to end the inning. Five of the seven frames ended with Kanoy strikeouts.
Allen kicked off the fifth with a triple that diced through the wind and to the wall in right, scoring on a groundout by Huff in the next at-bat for a 4-0 lead.
Lakelyn Shatto made the lead 5-0 in the sixth when her bunt to third allowed Hartley, who reached on an error, to race home and slide under a tag.
McPike struckout eight for the Bulldogs, allowed seven hits, one walk and four earned runs. The loss brings an end to the high school careers for her and Ally Kerns.
Hamilton, which was a 22-1 district champion last year with its only loss coming in sectionals to Lafayette County, will face Sherwood (20-4) in the quarterfinals on the road Wednesday for a spot in the Class 2 semifinals.
Savannah 5, Chillicothe 4
Emma Tipton’s solo homer in the top of the seventh inning broke a 4-4 tie and allowed fourth-seeded Savannah to beat No. 3 Chillicothe 5-4 on Saturday in Chillicothe.
Savannah (16-1) will now play host to Odessa on Wednesday in the Class 3 quarterfinals.
Chillicothe got on the board first with a Kinlei Boley home run in the first inning.
Savannah knotted the game at 1-1 when Ella Bruner singled in Brookelyn Graves.
However, Mika Hibner’s two-run home run to center in the bottom of the frame gave Chillicothe a 3-1 lead.
Savannah chipped away from there, with Kaylence Cook narrowing the lead on a passed ball in the fourth. The Savages tied the game on a Bruner double to score Kaia Calloway in the fifth, and Madde Graves followed with a sacrifice fly to score Tipton.
The Hornets tied the game in the sixth on a single by Brooke Horton that scored Boley, though Tipton shut the door on Chillicothe’s season with a home run to follow in the final inning.
Tipton finished with two hits and two runs scored while Bruner added two RBIs on two hits.
Kenzie Schopfer held Chillicothe to four runs on four hits and three strikeouts.
Suburban Conference Cross Country Championship
Central claimed each of the top two individual spots in the Suburban Red Championship on Saturday at Staley.
The Central boys dominated the podium, with Mason Orschel topping the standings with a 16:22.3. He beat teammate Damion Mujica by less than one second, coming in at a time of 16:23.2. Nathan Barry made it a 1-2-3 finish with a bronze placing, running the course in 16:36.1.
Gabe Galloway added a 10th-place finish while Brody Jackson’s 13th-place, allowing Central to easily claim the top spot in the team standings.
Central finished with 29 points from its top-five runnings, 30 below second-place Staley.
Raegan Cowman paced the field with a race of 20:25.8, separating herself from the competition by more than 20 seconds. Lydia Gryer finished in ninth while three other Indians finished in the top 30. The Central girls finished fourth as a team.