Sports Briefs
Class 5 District 8

Quarterfinals

1 Platte County — BYE

4 North KC def. 5 Oak Park, FFT

2 Park Hill South def. 7 Central, FFT

3 Staley 31, 6 Fort Osage 21

Semifinals

1 Platte County vs. 4 North Kansas City

2 Park Hill South vs. 3 Staley

Class 4 District 8

Quarterfinals

1 Smithville — BYE

5 Lafayette 21, 4 Savannah 20

2 Winnetonka — BYE

3 Kearney 22, 6 Excelsior Springs 7

Semifinals

1 Smithville vs. 5 Lafayette

2 Winnetonka vs. 3 Kearney

Class 3 District 8

Quarterfinals

1 Richmond — BYE

4 Chillicothe 34, 5 Benton 28, OT

2 Maryville 60, 7 Northeast KC 20

3 Cameron 58, 6 Central KC 20

Semifinals

1 Richmond vs. 4 Chillicothe

2 Maryville vs. 3 Cameron

Class 2 District 8

Quarterfinals

1 St. Pius X — BYE

4 Brookfield 44, 5 Lawson 0

2 Lexington 26, 7 Trenton 0

3 Lafayette County 21, 6 Lathrop 0

Semifinals

1 St. Pius X vs. 4 Brookfield

2 Lexington vs. 3 Lafayette County

Class 1 District 8

Quarterfinals

1 Mid-Buchanan — BYE

5 Polo 21, 4 Plattsburg 7

2 East Buchanan 48, 7 North Platte 14

3 West Platte 28, 6 Maysville 6

Semifinals

1 Mid-Buchanan vs. 5 Polo

2 East Buchanan vs. 3 West Platte

Class 1 District 7

Quarterfinals

1 South Harrison def. 8 Putnam County, FFT

4 Hamilton def. 5 Gallatin, FFT

2 Milan 44, 7 Knox County 6

3 Princeton 40, 6 Scotland County 12

Semifinals

1 South Harrison vs. 4 Hamilton

2 Milan vs. 3 Princeton

8 Man District 4

Quarterfinals

1 Stanberry 48, 8 Platte Valley 0

5 Rock Port def. 4 Albany, FFT

2 East Atchison 58, 7 North-West Nodaway 12

6 Worth County 46, 3 Mound City 26

Semifinals

1 Stanberry vs. 5 Rock Port

2 East Atchison vs. 6 Worth County

8 Man District 3

Quarterfinals

1 North Andrew 50, 8 DeKalb 8

4 Pattonsburg def. 5 Bishop LeBlond, FFT

2 SHNH 78, 7 Stewartsville 22

3 Orrick vs. 6 King City (1 p.m. Sat)

Semifinals

1 North Andrew vs. 4 Pattonsburg

2 SHNH vs. 3 Orrick/6 King City

8 Man District 2

Quarterfinals

1 SW Livingston — BYE

4 Concordia 42, 5 Santa Fe 32

2 North Shelby — BYE

3 Norborne/Hardin Central def. 6 Schuyler County, FFT

Semifinals

1 SW Livingston vs. 4 Concordia

2 North Shelby vs. 3 Norborne/Hardin Central

Kansas Class 4

Week 9

Basehor-Linwood 35, Atchison 16

Kansas Class 2

Week 9

Rossville 53, Riverside 6

Maur Hill-Mount Academy 56, Mission Valley 32

Regional

Rossville vs. Maur Hill-Mount Academy

Kansas Class 1

Quarterfinals

Uniontown 51, Troy 14

