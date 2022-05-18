RAVENWOOD, Mo. — Players and coaches on both sides on Wednesday’s Class 1 District 16 championship expected a pitcher’s duel.
They got all of that, and some, as Platte Valley’s Memphis Bliley and St. Joseph Christian’s Camden Lutz combined for 17.2 innings of one-hit baseball.
After the third-seeded Lions broke a tie with two runs in the top of the 10th, No. 1 Platte Valley rallied for three runs in the bottom half, including a pair with two outs, to knock off the Lions 3-2.
When asked if he’s ever been a part of a game with that level of starting pitching, Bliley obliged.
“No, not really. I play travel ball, and I’ve never. It’s crazy,” he said.
Bliley threw nine no-hit innings with two walks and two throwing errors. Lutz allowed just one single hit and one walk.
“Hats off to Memphis and hats off to Camden. They just did what they do,” Lions coach Andrew McDonald said. “We can be proud of that effort.”
No batter reached base until the top of the third when Blake Ray moved to first on a throwing error by Bliley. In the bottom half, Trevor Weir’s single to left field off Lutz was the first and only hit of the game until the 10th inning.
The Lions found a chance to strike in the sixth after a walk and error, then Bliley intentionally walked Lutz to load the bases with two outs. Jacob Claybaugh lined a shot to left field, but Alex Mattson made a diving catch to thwart the threat.
Bliley exceeded his pitch count after nine innings, finishing with 111 pitches, 11 strikeouts and no runs or hits allowed. Lutz was removed with 108 pitches with two outs in the ninth, striking out 13.
In the top of the 10th with Wyatt Miller in to pitch, the Lions earned their first hit with two outs via Ray. An error moved him to third with Brad Boyd advancing to second.
Carson Bowman, batting in the No. 9 hole, hit a two-run single to right for a 2-0 lead.
“You could see some kids hanging their heads,” Bliley said. “We had to get it together. We all got our heads up and went on.”
A Bliley walk and Miller single was followed by a double steal. The pick-off attempt went wide of third base, and Bliley strolled home for Platte Valley’s first run.
With two on and two outs, Weir hit a ground ball to third, but the throw for the potential final out was off the mark, and Carter Luke scored to tie the game.
The Tyler Vongkhamchanh, Platte Valley’s lone senior and No. 9 hitter, came to the plate.
“I knew I could do it,” he said. “My coach knew I could do it. I just got there. The pitch before was low and outside, so I knew if I got that same pitch I was gonna have to swing at it. It came in, and I did my thing.”
With two strikes, he lined a shot to left to win the game via walk-off and advance to next week’s Class 1 sectional.
