MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville High School football is doing everything it takes to have a season this year — literally.
Head coach Matt Webb emphasized the Spoofhounds have adopted a particular mindset going forward.
“Regardless of what mask ordinance we’re under or what the requirements our state association asks us to do, we’re going to do them because we know what it takes to have a successful football program,” Webb said. “That’s kind of been our slogan is ‘ITWIT’ which stands for, It takes what it takes.”
“I think that’s a really good theme for this season,” senior cornerback Brady Farnan added. “Whatever it’s going to take for us to play, whatever it’s going to take for us to win, wearing masks, using hand sanitizer, going in groups, whatever it takes for us to play games.”
Although the Hound Pound will look a little different this season, the Spoofhounds are taking advantage of having the opportunity to compete.
“It’s been different. We haven’t been able to do everything we’ve done in the past, but it just makes you want to come out here more just because we’ve had more time off because of COVID-19 and more time to think about the season,” Farnan said.
After Northwest Missouri State football’s season was postponed, the community now looks to the Spoofhounds for action on the gridiron.
“We support Northwest and Northwest supports us, and the community supports both,” Webb said. “So we’ve got a really good feeling around town about the opportunity to play football games and everybody in the community is very excited for us to be able to play.”
Maryville’s season came to an early end in 2019, after Lathrop claimed the Class 2 District 8 championship by a final score of 29-28.
The loss ended the Spoofhounds’ 67-game winning streak at home, as well as the team’s advancement beyond districts, which had taken place since 2012.
“Obviously that group last year, I don’t have to tell them, when you lose a district championship game by one point, in the fashion that we did and to a very good football team in Lathrop and a very good football game, it was played great on both sides of the ball, those were tough to swallow,” Webb said.
Now for the third year in a row, Maryville begins its season versus Blair Oaks.
Farnan said, “You can’t take this time out here for granted. Like everyday you got to hope that you can come out here and practice one more day or play one more game, especially us seniors.”
The past two games against the Falcons ended in a loss for the Spoofhounds, so this time around, they’re looking for a different outcome than seasons past.
Webb added that having the chance to compete amid the COVID-19 pandemic gives the Spoofhounds extra motivation this year.
“What the world is telling us we can do is play a football game next Friday night against a really good opponent in Blair Oaks and we’re going to focus on the opportunities that are positive and the things we do get to do and that’s kind of the message is realizing how blessed you are to play football,” Webb said.
Maryville faces Blair Oaks on the road on Friday, Aug. 28 at 7 p.m. in Warrensburg, Missouri.