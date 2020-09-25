ROSENDALE, Mo. — North Andrew out-muscled North Shelby to the tune of a 44-20 win on Friday at North Andrew High School, trampling the previously second-ranked team in the state with their usual smashmouth, rushing-oriented approach.
After falling to the Raiders in their only regular season loss of last season, the Cardinals were on a mission to prove that they were the more physical team. North Andrew (5-0) coach Dwyane Williams spoke on how he works to instill that mentality in the team.
“We preach (physicality), we coach it, we teach it, we practice them. But it’s also got to be in them,” Williams said. “We’ve got rural farm boys, they all work with their hands, so being tough is kind of how they’re raised and who they are and we kind of embrace that ourselves. And it’s the style of ball we play, we’re hard-nosed, we’re a smashmouth football team and these guys love that part of it.”
The Cardinals started strong, with senior linebacker Clayton Linville recovering a fumble by North Shelby (4-1) tight end Landon Bender on the first Raiders drive. North Andrew punished the error, grinding out first downs before capping off the drive with a 21-yard touchdown run on an option play by quarterback Carson Thomas, his first of three total touchdowns on the day.
After a three and out by the Raiders on their next possession, the Cardinals hit their opponents with more of the same and capped off the following drive with a 17-yard run up the gut by sophomore tailback Hayden Ecker.
Thomas touched on setting the tone for the team early on.
“I think it comes from our O-line. They bring all the backs up, for young guys I think they have a very bright future,” Thomas said. “We have a senior O-lineman Kaleb Chittum, he’s the one who gets all the underclassmen up together. They just do a magnificent job blocking where they need to.”
North Andrew scored two more TD’s in the half, but North Shelby matched them. With a 40-yard pass from Cale Stoneburner to fellow junior Justin Lunsford, the Raiders had cut the deficit to just two scores going into the half. Thomas threw an interception to senior Carson Orr on the opening drive of the third quarter and the Raiders took advantage with another touchdown by Lunsford.
Trailing 36-20, the Raiders were set to stop the bleeding with a first and goal from the three yard line late in the third. They bobbled the snap, and North Andrew defensive end Brewer Wheeler managed to catch the rebound off the fingertips of Stoneburner and run 77 yards for the score.
Williams mentioned it’s not the first big play he’s made this season.
“Last week he had a pick six for about 60 yards. But not quite the way that one fell. It was outstanding,” Williams said. “Brewer’s been a great addition for us. He didn’t play last year but we talked him into coming out, and he’s got sacks, he’s got interceptions for touchdowns, scoop and scores like that. It’s just unreal the impact he’s made.”
The Cardinals were the fourth-ranked 8-man team in the state prior to their win over the Raiders, but Wheeler deflected comment about their future ranking after the big win, saying “I’ll let the media do that.”
Williams was slightly more forthcoming.
“We don’t talk about that stuff, but if we’re still in the top four I’m good with that. Mound City’s really good, Southwest is good, so if somebody says you’re one of the four best that gets you into the final four and I’ll take that.”