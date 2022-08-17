Braxon Linville

North Andrew quarterback Braxon Linville throws a pass in practice Aug. 11 in Rosendale.

 Anthony Crane | News-Press NOW

The North Andrew Cardinals enter the 2022 season confident in building off of last season. The Cardinals return each of its starters from last season and a clean bill of heath after an injury-plagued 2021 season.

“I’m feeling good and I think all the work we put in this offseason is showing up through the first week of practice,” North Andrew lineman Aiden Miller said. “It’s good to be all together and whole again.”


