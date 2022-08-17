The North Andrew Cardinals enter the 2022 season confident in building off of last season. The Cardinals return each of its starters from last season and a clean bill of heath after an injury-plagued 2021 season.
“I’m feeling good and I think all the work we put in this offseason is showing up through the first week of practice,” North Andrew lineman Aiden Miller said. “It’s good to be all together and whole again.”
The lone underclassmen starter on the offensive side of the ball is quarterback Braxon Linville. Linville started every game last season as a freshman, rushing for 1,467 yards and passing for 940.
“It feels like a totally different ball game,” Linville said. “I understand the game better and everything just seems to come easier to me. Remembering things come easier and takes less time. That allows us to spend more time on offense and defense.”
The offense also returns its leading rusher from a season ago, Hayden Ecker. Ecker has led the team in rushing the past three years, totaling 4,083 yards over that span.
The offense has an opportunity to be more even more diverse this season with leading receiver Dawson Eychaner returning for his senior season after leading the team with an average of 50 yards receiving per game last season. North Andrew also adds Gunner Lawrence to its receiving group after a two-year break from football.
“If I’m throwing a one-on-one ball up to Gunner, I believe he’s going to get it because I don’t think anyone can jump with him,” Linville said.
Defensively, North Andrew returns all but one starter from a season ago. Eychaner led the defense with 164 tackles. Senior Jacob Chittum led the team with 10 sacks in 2021 despite missing multiple games.
The Cardinals begin the season at home against the King City Wildkats. North Andrew will travel to St. Joseph in week two for a matchup against the Bishop LeBlond Eagles.
“I feel pretty confident that we will play good football week one,” North Andrew coach Dwayne Williams said. “We face a tough King City team that has 13 seniors, so it’s going to be a tough battle for us. With a tough early schedule, it’s important to get off to a good start, and we are focused on that right now.”
