CAMERON, Mo. — After battling through a 2-7 start on the season to eventually making a trip to their fifth straight title game, the No. 2-seeded Spoofhounds fell short to No. 1 Central Academy 55-44 in the Class 3 District 16 championship Saturday at Cameron High School.
“We started off 2-7 and it was rough. We never thought we could actually get a win. But I just feel like our energy picked up in the middle of the season and we just came out here and wanted to ball,” junior guard Trey Houchin said.
Maryville (15-11) head coach Matt Stoecklein told the team after the loss he was proud of how they didn’t give up despite the slow start.
“You could’ve just said, ‘Hey you know what, we’re not very good and we’re not going to fight very hard,’ and they didn’t,” Matt Stoecklein said. “They fought hard, they improved, they got much better, and won quite a few games after that.”
However, Saturday’s championship featured a case of too little, too late for Spoofhounds, ending a streak of four straight district championship victories.
During a lay-up down low in the opening minutes of the game, junior forward Marc Gustafson’s elbow hit junior forward Ben Walker’s face, forcing Walker to leave injured the rest of matchup.
“Ben went down early. We knew somebody was going to have to step up,” senior guard Tate Oglesby said.
Maryville then cut Central’s lead to 13-11 by the end of the first quarter.
“We had a game plan coming in, kind of work our offense and we faded away from that a little bit and they just stayed on it and kept being aggressive,” Oglesby added.
With about three minutes left in the second quarter, Maryville allowed the Blue Eagles to go on a 12-0 scoring run.
“I feel like our offense wasn’t moving the ball really well. They were jumping out and pressuring us. It was hard to get moving on the offensive side,” Houchin added.
At the break, Central led 30-18 over the Spoofhounds. Freshman guard Caden Stoecklein, the highest scorer on Maryville’s squad entering the half, had six points.
Maryville couldn’t find its offensive groove by trailing the entire contest. Matt Stoecklein credited Central’s defense toward the end result.
“The message at half was there’s not one shot that you can make this up on, at one time. So you got to chip away,” Matt Stoecklein said. “We just couldn’t come away with it. We never could chip away at that lead.
Houchin provided a late push by knocking down three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, finishing with a team-high 15 points.
Caden Stoecklein added nine points, while Tate Oglesby scored six and fouled out of the game.
“We knew we had people on deck ready to go. They’ve been ready all season. That’s what they’re here for. They’re role players. They came in and they did their role exceptionally well,” Oglesby said.
Oglesby added he’s thankful for being a part of the team his entire high school career.
“I mean this program has grown from nothing before I was even here,” Oglesby said. “It’s been molded by the people before me and I’m glad that I could come in here for four years and do my part, and hopefully they continue to do their part with the years to come.”