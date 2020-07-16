High school sports will happen in Missouri this fall.
The Missouri State High School Activities Association released guidelines and recommendations on Thursday regarding opening up sports and activities for the upcoming fall season and beyond.
In the release, MSHSAA clarified that it does not intend to take away participation opportunities for students or schools who are able to or want to compete.
Ultimately, the statement reads, the decision to participate is up to individual schools across the state as they comply with their own local health guidelines.
Therefore, MSHSAA plans to move forward with fall sports activities, unless a statewide order prevents that.
"If schools statewide are closed to in-person learning due to the corona virus pandemic, MSHSAA will be unable to allow for either a regular season or a post-season series in MSHSAA sports and activities," MSHSAA said in the statement.
Practices in Missouri can begin on August 10, with competition starting on August 28.
The Kansas State High School Activities Association intended to release more information and guidance regarding the fall sports season on Friday, but decided to wait to do so.
This comes after Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Wednesday a plan to issue an executive order for public schools in the state not to start until after Labor Day.
In a statement on Wednesday, KSHSAA said it "believes participation in school and school activities is critical for the students of Kansas and we strive to provide those opportunities for students this fall."
KSHSAA added it planned for activities to take place starting August 17, but now it will wait to release new information regarding a delayed start when the time is appropriate.