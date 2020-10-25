After a nine-week season in Missouri and eight weeks of play in Kansas, area football teams are primed for the start of the playoffs this week.

MSHSAA and KSHSAA released the brackets for the start of the postseason Saturday evening, which will see games begin play Friday, Oct. 30, unless otherwise noted. Below are the district assignments:

Class 5 District 8

1 Platte County — BYE

4 North KC vs. 5 Oak Park

2. Park Hill South vs. 7 Central

3. Staley vs. 6 Fort Osage

Class 4 District 8

1 Smithville — BYE

4 Savannah vs. 5 Lafayette

2 Winnetonka — BYE

3 Kearney vs. 6 Excelsior Springs

Class 3 District 8

1 Richmond — BYE

4 Chillicothe vs. 5 Benton

2 Maryville vs. 7 Northeast KC

3 Cameron vs. 6 Central KC

Class 2 District 8

1 St. Pius X — BYE

4 Brookfield vs. 5 Lawson

2 Lexington vs. 7 Trenton

3 Lafayette County vs. 6 Lathrop

Class 1 District 8

1 Mid-Buchanan — BYE

4 Plattsburg vs. 5 Polo

2 East Buchanan vs. 7 North Platte

3 West Platte vs. 6 Maysville

Class 1 District 7

1 South Harrison vs. 8 Putnam County

4 Hamilton vs. 5 Gallatin

2 Milan vs. 7 Knox County

3. Princeton vs. 6 Scotland County

8 Man District 4

1 Stanberry vs. 8 Platte Valley

4 Albany vs. 5 Rock Port

2 East Atchison vs. 7 North-West Nodaway

3 Mound City vs. 6 Worth County

8 Man District 3

1 North Andrew vs. 8 DeKalb

4 Pattonsburg vs. 5 Bishop LeBlond

2 SHNH vs. 7 Stewartsville

3 Orrick vs. 6 King City (1 p.m. Sat)

8 Man District 2

1 SW Livingston — BYE

4 Concordia vs. 5 Santa Fe

2 North Shelby — BYE

3 Norborne/Hardin Central vs. 6 Schuyler County

Kansas Class 4

Basehor-Lindwood vs. Atchison

Kansas Class 2

Rossville vs. Riverside

Maur Hill-Mound Academy vs. Mission Valley

Kansas Class 1

Uniontown vs. Troy