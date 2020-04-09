The Missouri State High School Activities Association announced the cancellation of all remaining spring sporting events for the 2019-20 year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
MSHSAA announced the decision via press release Thursday following Governor Mike Parson’s announcement that schools would be closed the rest of the semester. Classes will continue online.
"This decision is very difficult for all involved especially given the impact it will have on our students, parents, coaches, teachers, and administrators throughout the state," MSHSAA executive director Dr. Kerwin Urhahn said in a statement. "We thank all of the participants, the coaches, directors, advisors, the administrations, the parents, and everyone else who has dedicated tremendous amounts of time, passion, and effort to these events."
MSHSAA bylaws state that schools aren’t allowed to practice while schools are out of session, paving the way for the cancelation of all spring activities. Teams were still in the first week of practice when most schools were moved online indefinitely.
As recent as April 1, MSHSAA told member schools in a memo it remained optimistic and wouldn’t prematurely cancel spring championships. Schools were hoping for a chance to resume in early May, as the St. Joseph School District was set for a possible return of April 27.
MSHSAA noted the decision will be difficult for high school seniors who miss out on their final seasons of their high school careers.
"To our senior participants — we thank you for everything you have done for your schools and communities and wish you the very best in your bright futures," Urhahn said. “While this is a difficult ending, the lessons you’ve learned and friendships you’ve made through high school activities will last your lifetime.”
MSHSAA said it looks forward to planning for sports to resume during the 2020-21 academic year.