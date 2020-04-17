MSHSAA announced Friday it will allow schools more flexibility with its summer workouts amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Missouri State High School Activities Association has approved changes to its summer bylaws, opening the door for possible summer contests.
Dependent upon approval from local, state and national health officials, the MSHSAA Board of Directors voted to make the summertime dead period and contact limits optional for 2020. Currently, member schools must establish a dead period of nine-consecutive days beginning on a Saturday and lasting to the second following Sunday, in which no contact can take place between school coaches and students.
A school may choose to comply with the dead period or it can allow teams to hold activities. The decision also relieves portions of the by-laws which limits teams to 20 days of contact during the summer.
“The abrupt changes that took place to our normal system of education this spring, have our schools pleading for access to students this summer,” MSHSAA Executive Director Dr. Kerwin Urhahn said in a news release. “The membership asked about what possible flexibility and modifications to by-law restrictions that could be offered.
"If there is no local, state, or national clearance for safe contact with students, then any allowances dealing with summer will be moot. But, in an effort to be prepared for what we hope is possible, this action was taken to grant some relief for the member schools.”
In other action, the Board of Directors voted to allow seniors to be viewed as enrolled students through the summer, which would allow them to represent their high schools in summertime competition. The relief of the by-law is designed for this summer only.
According to a MSHSAA official, this would allow for seniors and other student-athletes to use the period for organized contests with other member schools. Though they won't count toward the 2020 season, seniors would get a chance at representing their schools one last time in sports that were not held in the spring, such as baseball.
“Hopefully, this will allow schools to play contests against other schools to provide closure and recognition for students and allow teams and kids to play together this summer,” Urhahn said.
All summertime activities remain optional for students. Attendance or participation is not required.
“The first thing that needs to be clearly understood is that all decisions about anything summer-related — be it contact, access, practice, games, conditioning, etc. — must first be approved, cleared and deemed safe by the CDC, State and Local Health Departments, the Governor, and local Mayors,” Urhahn concluded. “The end of social distancing and ‘safe at home’ is still not clearly visible yet, and summer activities may not be possible due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its own timeline.”