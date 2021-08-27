The Missouri State High School Activities Association released their fall sports classifications and district assignments Friday morning on the first day of competition in the state.
In football, Central’s spot in Class 5 District 8 remains untouched with the likes of Week 1 opponent Fort Osage, 2020 runner-up Platte County, North Kansas City and Staley.
Lafayette’s opponents in Class 4 District 8 remain the same with one exception, welcoming in Van Horn and Savannah drops down to Class 3. The Fighting Irish will battle with state powers Kearney and Smithville, as well as Excelsior Springs, Van Horn and Winnetonka.
That makes for five MEC teams in Class 3 District 8 with Benton, Cameron, Chillicothe, Savannah and St. Pius X joined by Kansas City schools Central and Northeast.
With Maryville falling from Class 3 to Class 2, the Spoofhounds also make the move to District 7 with Brookfield, Clark County, Macon, Palmyra and Trenton. Lathrop remains in District 7.
Class 1 District 8 will include eight teams with East Buchanan, Mid-Buchanan, North Platte, Plattsburg and West Platte representing the KCI, along with Carrollton, University Academy and Wellington-Napoleon. In District 7 will be Gallatin, Maysville, Milan, Penney, Polo, Princeton, Putnam County and South Harrison.
MSHSAA’s 8-man football division remains in four districts comprised of the 38 teams. St. Joseph Christian and Bishop LeBlond join the likes of King City, Pattonsburg, Stewartsville and defending champ Southwest Livingston in District 3. North Andrew, Mount City and Worth County are among the teams in District 4.
Volleyball districts
City assignments include a few shake ups in volleyball districts. St. Joseph Christian remains in Class 1 District 15 while Bishop LeBlond makes the move to District 16 in Class 2.
Benton, Chillicothe and Savannah all make the leap to join Lafayette and Smithville in Class 4 District 16.
Central will stay in Class 5 District 16 with Oak Park, Park Hill, Platte County and Staley.
Defending champion Maryville remains in Class 3 District 16.
Softball districts
Bishop LeBlond will make the leap from Class 1 to Class 2 District 7 with seven KCI schools.
Benton, Maryville and Savannah make up an MEC-heavy field in Class 3 District 8. Lafayette remains in Class 4 District 8 and Central in Class 5 District 8.
After a run to the Class 1 championship game, Platte Valley moves over to District 14 with King City, North Andrew and others.
Boys soccer districts
No notable changes took place on the pitch this fall for area teams. Bishop LeBlond will try to defend its district title against the likes of Benton, Lafayette and Savannah in Class 2 District 8.
Central will compete with the Liberty, Park Hill and North Kansas City school districts in Class 4 District 8.
Maryville will try to defend its title in Class 1 District 8.
Other district assignments
Most Northwest Missouri girls golf programs, including Maryville and East Buchanan, will compete in Class 1 District 4.
Benton, Lafayette, Savannah and other MEC programs are slotted in Class 2 District 4, with Central remaining in Class 4.
After a trip to individual and team state, Bishop LeBlond will try to follow up with a run against Benton, Lafayette, Maryville and Savannah in Class 1 District 16. Central is placed in Class 3 District 8.
Savannah and Central swimming will compete in Class 1.
Cross country assignments were not released Friday.
COVID protocols
MSHSAA released guidance ahead of fall sports and activities beginning for high schools across the state.
MSHSAA says while it will continue to update its website, it will not put any statewide restrictions in place.
Instead, the group says local health departments should take the lead in deciding what athletes can and cannot do as well as any restrictions regarding attendance and masking.
This comes as Missouri reported 11,866 new COVID-19 cases in the past 7 days according to the state's website.
Missouri's positivity rate currently sits at 13.2 percent.
