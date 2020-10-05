It will be a matchup of two of the top seven teams in Class 1 on Friday in Gower, Missouri.
Mid-Buchanan (6-0) remained the unanimous No. 1 in Class 1 following a 63-6 win against Hamilton on Friday, holding the spot with all 10 votes a second straight week.
The Dragons travel to East Buchanan in Week 7 for a matchup with the No. 7-ranked Bulldogs, who improved to 5-0 on the season. The Dragons have won three straight in the matchup.
Milan remains ranked No. 4, while South Harrison received two votes.
No other area teams appeared in the rankings, with Savannah receiving one vote in Class 4.