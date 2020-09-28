A fifth-straight win to open the season was enough to make Mid-Buchanan the state's unanimous top-seeded team.
The Dragons (5-0) earned all 10 first-place votes atop the Class 1 polls to be ranked first in the Missouri Media weekly football rankings. The Dragons defeated North Platte 69-7 behind eight touchdowns from Javan Noyes.
Mid-Buchanan faces Hamilton this week before taking on East Buchanan, the seventh-ranked team in Class 1.
Milan came in fourth in the rankings, while South Harrison received votes.
Savannah was the only other team to receive a vote from the area, earning one in Class 4.
Mid-Buchanan and Class 6 Liberty are the lone unanimous No. 1 teams in the rankings.