How high schools football teams will prepare for the 2020 season will have more limitations based on recommendations released Tuesday by the Missouri Football Coaches Association.
The MFCA suggests schools avoid interaction with other teams during the remainder of the summer, including 7-on-7 and other camps.
A second recommendation is to cancel any jamboree scheduled in August.
"As an association, we also want to show our communities across the state of Missouri that we have the best interest of our players in mind," the MFCA said in the release. "Our ultimate goal is to have a full, productive, healthy season and create a great experience for our student-athletes."
The MFCA also said it and the Missouri State High School Activities Association agree on the goal of having the first day of fall practice remain Aug. 10.