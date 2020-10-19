After wins over two of the top Class 4 teams in northwest Missouri, Maryville is back in the top 10 of the Missouri Media football rankings.
Maryville went from unranked into a tie for ninth with Oak Grove. Maryville (5-3) followed up a win against Lincoln Prep with a victory last week in Savannah. Maryville's only losses came to Odessa and Blair Oaks, both in the top 4 of Class 3, as well as unbeaten St. Pius, the No. 4 team in Class 2.
Mid-Buchanan (8-0) remains the unanimous while Milan (7-1) jumps to No. 8, one spot ahead of East Buchanan (5-2). South Harrison (6-2) dropped out with its second loss of the year.