Lafayette junior Jay Greiner will wrestle in a state championship match for the third-straight year Saturday at the MSHSAA State Wrestling Championships at Mizzou Arena.
Greiner won a pair of decisions in the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds Friday to advance to the 160-pound finals bout.
In order to claim gold, he will have to win a rematch of the Class 2 District 4 championship. Greiner lost a 3-2 decision to Pleasant Hill’s Zach Redwine.
Greiner took second at 145 as a freshman, losing a 4-2 decision. He lost an 8-2 decision last year at 182 pounds.
Greiner enters Saturday’s championship with a record of 60-1, tying South Harrison’s Kasey McFall for the most wins in a season in state history. McFall went 60-2 in 2016.
Benton’s Bishop Rush lost his semifinal match by first-minute fall at 145 pounds, and he will try to earn a spot in the third-place match Saturday morning.
Also in Class 2, Cameron currently sits in third place with 81 points. Ryker Smith (120), Brecken Gates (138) and Chase Short (145) have guaranteed medals, while Caleb Husch (113) and Tanner Riley (126) are into championship bouts.
Savannah’s Gage Schottel (113) and Cooper Burnsides (182), as well as Chillicothe’s Brock Miller (182) are also still guaranteed medals in the consolation bracket in Class 2.
Class 1 results
Mid-Buchanan continues to dominate in Class 1, leading the team standings with 132.5 points going into the third and final day.
The Dragons are ahead of Centralia, which has 114 points and is the only team in real contention.
Spencer Cunningham won by tech fall and decision at 106 pounds to earn a trip to the championship. Denton Biller dominated at 182 with a third-period fall and a win by major decision to seal his bid to the finals match.
Wade Stanton is also back in the championship, moving into the 195 finals with three pins this weekend.
Dallas Grippando (113), Clancey Woodward (126), Colton Kirkham (160), Zach Kelly (170) and Seth Cruz (285) are guaranteed medals.
North Andrew senior Dawson Fansher dominated on Day 2 with a first-minute fall in the quarterfinals and a 13-4 major decision in the semis to get to his first championship bout. He will meet Noah Gonzalez in a rematch of his district championship win for a chance at 126 gold.
Trenton’s Hunter McAtee will wrestle for the 138 belt after wins by fall and 7-4 decision. He will be joined by teammate Caleb Johnson in the 220 finals He came in as the 15th seed. Maysville’s Kaleb Jestes won back-to-back decisions for a spot in the 145 finals. Gallatin’s Rodell Sperry will try for the 160 championship.
Other area medalists including: Hamilton’s Alex Martin (106) and Fisher Nixdorf (220); Maysville’s Draken Bennett (132); Gallatin’s Andon Allen (152), Logan Bottcher (182) and Gabe Parker (285); Lathrop’s Drystin Dotson (152); Trenton’s Coleman Griffin (152) and Sam Gibson (195); West Platte’s Cameron Williams (160), David Brown (182) and Lane Scott (195); and Stanberry’s Austin Colvin (285).
Girls results
Two girls from the area will wrestle for championships Saturday while four others will leave Columbia with medals.
Mid-Buchanan’s Haley Sampson won both of her Friday matches by fall and will wrestle for gold at 110 pounds. Cameron’s Justice Brewer earned her second and third pins of the weekend to move on to the 149-pound final.
Lafayette’s Isa-Bella Mendoza dropped her 105 semi by a 2-0 decision and will still battle for third. Mid-Buchanan’s Layson Hafley (141), Plattsburg’s Payge Fuller (174) and Cameron’s Hollie Hedgpeth (194) are also wrestling for consolation medals.
Saturday will begin with girls wrestlebacks at 8:30 a.m. Girls placement matches will take place at 11 a.m., with the boys following at 11:30 a.m.
Championship bouts will begin at 4:30 p.m.
