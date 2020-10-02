It took Lafayette a matter of three first-half takeaways to pull away from Chillicothe at Scott Marriott Field on Friday.
Two fumble recoveries and a interception were followed by offensive production on each occasion for the Fighting Irish, who beat the Hornets 33-7 on Homecoming.
“They are the toughest teams up front that we’ve played this year,” Lafayette coach Eric McDowell said. “They are a tough group of young men and I will tell you what, we played very well on defense tonight but they also, they are a very good football team.”
After recording negative 1 yard on its opening possession, Lafayette (3-2) turned things around and scored on its next five drives.
Three touchdowns were brought upon with the help of Chillicothe turnovers. The Hornets (0-6) fumbled away the ball twice, while junior Gage Leamer threw one interception.
“It’s not how you draw it up, not what you want” Chillicothe coach Timothy Rulo said. “Hats off to Eric McDowell and their squad, they were able to convert on some third downs, some other things and able to caught the ball up… We still got to continue to improve and figure out ways to put it all together.”
Irish senior Derrick May had a game high three touchdowns and one interception. Two of his scores arrived through the toss junior Jaron Saunders.
The first reception came as Saunders faced pressure from Hornets defenders on third-and-22.
Saunders said the play was designed as a back side zone read to either junior Kingston Oliver of junior Carlos Cortez.
“That didn’t work out, they covered that pretty well,” Saunders said. “So, I took the back side with Derrick, he was covered and I just tried to extend the play as the best as I could.”
By the time Chillicothe freshman Rylin Clark and Leamer reached Saunders, the ball was already on the way to the hands of May — who faced a double coverage situation. It landed, giving Lafayete a 13-0 lead, completing a possession launched by the Hornets’ first turnover.
“I had a simple route, and quarterback was scrambling so I had to move around, told me to get to a spot,” May said. “So he just threw the ball up and I was like ‘it’s meant for me, I got to get it.’”
Proceeding a second fumble recovery which led to a 16-yard sweep by Kingston Oliver, May intercepted Leamer. He took the ball back to Chillicothe’s 30 yard line
Cortez ended up running it in from 4 yards out, pushing Lafayette to a 26-0 halftime lead.
“Anybody that watches football knows turnovers, if you win the turnover battle you most often win,” McDowell said. “That was huge there to keep the momentum on our side and keep our defense a little bit fresher since we’re down some bodies. I’m very proud of our boys — we had a game plan, they executed it.”
Behind junior Damarcus Kelow, Chillicothe shoved the ball field to start the second half. It ended with a 2-yard touchdown by Leamer.
The score prevented the Hornets from being shut out for the first time in a season where they have not won a single game.
“Frustrated,” Rulo said. “I know the boys are disappointed and my heart breaks for those guys. They continue to work hard and continue to bring the lunch pale and keep getting after it. Now, we just got to keep going. I think the best is still in front of this team this season. Now we just got to keep staying the course.”
Chillicothe is slated to host Savannah (3-1) next Friday while Lafayette travels to Cameron (3-3).