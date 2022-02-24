Ever since he was able to pick up a football and throw it, Jaron Saunders knew he was destined to be a quarterback.
“It just kind of came easy to me ever since I started playing. I just fell into the role and it's something that I've always enjoyed ever since I started playing it,” Saunders said.
The Lafayette senior has now officially become a college quarterback, celebrating the signing his letter of intent to Missouri Western on Thursday, staying in the town he’s called home since third grade.
“It means a lot to me and my family that I get to stay close to home since a lot of my family lives close by so it means a lot to them that they'll be able to come to all my games,” Saunders said.
Lafayette wide receiver Carlos Cortez and offensive lineman Quentin Garrett are also set to play at Missouri Western.
The first to commit to the Griffons, Saunders made it his mission to have his teammates stick together at the next level.
“I was the first one to commit so I had to do some extra recruiting to try and get them out there with me too,” Saunders said. “I know it means a lot to this school to know that we have three great athletes going to the same school from the same class.”
Saunders visited Missouri Western over the summer for a workout. That’s when co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Dave Brown told Saunders why he and his teammates should stay local.
“'We want you here because we want you here to play and be a Griffon not just because you’re the local guy. You can play for us',” Brown said. “This place means a lot to him, and I know it does for the other guys, as well.”
By the end of his first game of his senior season, Saunders’ name was known across the state. He set a single-game MSHSAA record by throwing for 684 yards in Week 2 at Atchison.
Saunders caught Brown’s eye with intangible talent.
“He’s a leader,” Brown said. “He’s a mature individual who is an intelligent football player and they had a lot of success there as a byproduct of how he led that group.”
Saunders ended his senior season with 2,290 yards passing and 20 touchdowns, adding nine more rushing scores and 315 yards. In leading the Fighting Irish, he earned the 2021 All-News-Press NOW City Football Player of the Year.
Saunders plans to pursue a nursing degree at Missouri Western and looks forward to joining the Griffons “brotherhood.”
“Knowing that they really want us to stay there and really are going to care for us and push us to the max means a lot to me knowing that I'm going to feel welcome there,” Saunders said. “Look to just come in freshman year, learn the system, lift harder, get bigger and then fight for the role in that starting job.”
